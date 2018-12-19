This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gloucester out-half Cipriani a major doubt for European showdown with Munster

The English international is set to be sidelined for four to six weeks with a chest injury.

By AFP Wednesday 19 Dec 2018, 6:44 PM
1 hour ago 1,665 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4406179
Image: Getty Images
Cipriani suffered the injury in last Friday's defeat to Exeter.
Image: Getty Images

GLOUCESTER OUT-HALF DANNY Cipriani will be sidelined for up to six weeks after suffering a “small tear” to a chest muscle, the Premiership club confirmed on Wednesday.

Cipriani sustained the injury during his club’s 29-17 Heineken Champions Cup defeat to Exeter last week, and is now a major doubt for the round five clash against Munster at Kingsholm on Friday 11 January. 

The 31-year-old, signed from Wasps earlier this year, has been instrumental for Gloucester in the first half of the season, helping them to third place in the Premiership.

His injury setback also deals a blow to his hopes of being included in Eddie Jones’ England squad for the 2019 Six Nations, which starts on 1 February. 

“He’s got a small tear in the muscle in his pectoral, so he’s going to be out for anything from four to six weeks,” Gloucester head coach Johan Ackermann told Gloucester Live.

“Obviously he’s been part of every game this season and played a lot of those games 80 minutes, so it is a big challenge now for us to get through this block without him.”

Cipriani was sent off in the round two game at Thomond Park and his absence is a big blow for Gloucester, as they bid to win their final two games and advance out of Pool 2. 

Gloucester also lost Italy international Jake Polledri to injury earlier this month. 

According to Gloucester Live, the flanker will undergo an ankle operation and is set to miss 10 to 12 weeks.

© – AFP 2019

