This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 28 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Danny Jacobs wins on a split, Heather Hardy finally becomes world champ in New York

Danny Jacobs picked up the IBF middleweight strap with a hard-fought win over Ukrainian standout Sergiy Derevyanchenko.

By Gavan Casey Sunday 28 Oct 2018, 11:19 AM
1 hour ago 2,156 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4310352
Image: Joel Plummer
Image: Joel Plummer

DANNY JACOBS IS the IBF World middleweight champion after the New Yorker overcame a serious challenge in the shape of previously unbeaten Ukrainian Sergiy Derevyanchenko via split decision (115-112 x2; 113-114).

Jacobs, a year younger at 31, dropped ‘The Technician’ in the opening round but was then drawn into a battle of will with Derevyanchenko at The Theater in Madison Square Garden, with the former World Championships bronze medalist and World Series of Boxing star trading with him until the final bell.

According to CompuBox statistics, Jacobs landed 181 of his 578 overall punches, 21 more than Derevyanchenko (160 of 658). The fighters landed 137 power punches apiece.

“Hats off to Sergiy,” Jacobs said of his former sparring partner. “A true competitor. I knew he’d be hard and I had to dig deep. I used my range and boxed on the back foot. Those are my best attributes. He looked gassed after five, and I knew I could let him load up and miss. He didn’t really hurt me, but he’s tough as nails.

“He worked the body and kind of gassed me, but I know I have another level in me, above him. Sergiy is one of the most skilful I’ve ever been in with, and he’s being avoided for a reason. But I wanted the strap, so I had to take it.”

BOXING 2018 - Danny Jacobs Defeats Sergiy Derevyanchenk by Split Decision Danny Jacobs lands a left uppercut in front of nearly 5,000 fans at MSG Source: Joel Plummer

Jacobs and Derevyanchenko had sparred more than 300 rounds over the past four years, and while the eastern European was more than familiar with his American foe, he still felt he could have done more to get the nod on the night.

“It was a very close fight,” Derevyanchenko said. “I knew that the knockdown could come back to bite me. But I felt like I was hurting him every round, controlling action. Maybe I could have jabbed my way in a little bit more and gone to the body a little more.”

Jacobs, promoted by Eddie Hearn, moves to 35-2, 29KOs; Derevyanchenko suffered a first defeat at The Garden and drops to 12-1, 10KOs.

Also on the bill, another New Yorker in Heather Hardy became world champion for the first time as she comprehensively outboxed rival Shelly Vincent in their eagerly anticipated rematch.

‘The Heat’, a prospective opponent for Katie Taylor, had her hand raised via unanimous decision (97-93 x2, 99-91) in what was only the second ever women’s fight to be broadcast live on HBO.

In victory, Hardy picked up the WBO featherweight strap vacated by Cindy Serrano, who fought Taylor in Boston eight days ago.

36-year-old Hardy is now 22-0 as a professional but more importantly has fulfilled her dream of owning a world title belt.

The Irish-American hopes to face Taylor over the next six months in what would be a transatlantic derby of sorts; Hardy’s ancestors hail from “a few miles outside Dublin”, and arrived in New York in 1928.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

Taylor superfight in the works as Hearn set to sign six-weight world champion Serrano

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Another new job for Paul Lambert as Ipswich Town appoint ex-Celtic midfielder
    Another new job for Paul Lambert as Ipswich Town appoint ex-Celtic midfielder
    Eriksson returns to international management for the first time since 2010 World Cup
    'You lose against Juventus and they have 70% possession... Could you imagine that with Ferguson?'
    LIVERPOOL
    âHe has a broken thumb and plays with a braceâ: Klopp praises Mane for playing through the pain
    ‘He has a broken thumb and plays with a brace’: Klopp praises Mane for playing through the pain
    Salah and Mane instrumental as Liverpool go top of the Premier League
    As it happened: Liverpool v Cardiff, Premier League
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Mourinho takes another jab at Man United board
    Mourinho takes another jab at Man United board
    Helicopter crashes outside stadium following Leicester-West Ham Premier League game
    'I'm just focused on playing at the moment' - Man-of-the-match Rice brushes aside England-Ireland questions

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie