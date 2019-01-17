Ireland U21 international defender's contract at Cork City mutually terminated

CORK CITY HAVE parted company with versatile defender Danny Kane.

The Republic of Ireland U21 international leaves the SSE Airtricity League club less than 12 months after penning a two-year deal.

After watching his side defeat Munster Senior League side St Mary’s 2-0 in a pre-season friendly last night, City manager John Caulfield explained that the Leesiders have agreed to the mutual termination of Kane’s contract.

After making just nine appearances for City, Kane — who can play in a central defensive role or in either full-back position — joined English National League outfit AFC Fylde on loan back in August. The 21-year-old Dubliner has been sidelined recently with an injury.

“The scenario with him is that he has been on loan at AFC Fylde and that loan is up, today actually,” Caulfield told the Evening Echo last night. “Basically, there was talk that they wanted to take him, so we’ll be letting him go.”

Kane joined Cork City in January 2018 after spending four-and-a-half years with Huddersfield Town. He started all but one of Ireland’s 10 games in their unsuccessful bid to qualify for the 2019 European U21 Championship.

Source: Twitter.com/dannyk977

Kane is Cork City’s ninth confirmed departure since the end of last season. He follows in the footsteps of back-up goalkeeper Peter Cherrie (Derry City), defenders Damien Delaney (Waterford), Johnny Dunleavy (Sligo Rovers) and Steven Beattie (Chattanooga Red Wolves), midfielders Barry McNamee (Derry City) and Jimmy Keohane (unattached), winger Kieran Sadlier (Doncaster Rovers) and striker Josh O’Hanlon (unattached).

Ahead of the 2019 campaign, the club have brought in goalkeeper Tadhg Ryan (Galway United), defender Dan Casey (Bohemians), defender/midfielder Garry Comerford (Waterford), midfielder Daire O’Connor (UCD) and striker Darragh Rainsford (Pike Rovers). Full-back Ronan Hurley and winger Cian Bargary have signed professional contracts after being promoted from the youth set-up.

City, who travel to play Fermoy in the Munster Senior Cup on Saturday, will contest the President’s Cup against 2018 double winners Dundalk at Turner’s Cross on 9 February. Their league campaign begins six days later away to St Patrick’s Athletic.

