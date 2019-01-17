This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland U21 international defender's contract at Cork City mutually terminated

Danny Kane has left the Leesiders, despite signing a two-year deal less than 12 months ago.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 17 Jan 2019, 1:48 PM
1 hour ago 2,264 Views 2 Comments
Ireland's Danny Kane tussling with Germany's Jani Serra during October's Euro U21 qualifier.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Ireland's Danny Kane tussling with Germany's Jani Serra during October's Euro U21 qualifier.
Ireland's Danny Kane tussling with Germany's Jani Serra during October's Euro U21 qualifier.
Image: Imago/PA Images

CORK CITY HAVE parted company with versatile defender Danny Kane.

The Republic of Ireland U21 international leaves the SSE Airtricity League club less than 12 months after penning a two-year deal.

After watching his side defeat Munster Senior League side St Mary’s 2-0 in a pre-season friendly last night, City manager John Caulfield explained that the Leesiders have agreed to the mutual termination of Kane’s contract.

After making just nine appearances for City, Kane — who can play in a central defensive role or in either full-back position — joined English National League outfit AFC Fylde on loan back in August. The 21-year-old Dubliner has been sidelined recently with an injury. 

“The scenario with him is that he has been on loan at AFC Fylde and that loan is up, today actually,” Caulfield told the Evening Echo last night. “Basically, there was talk that they wanted to take him, so we’ll be letting him go.”

Kane joined Cork City in January 2018 after spending four-and-a-half years with Huddersfield Town. He started all but one of Ireland’s 10 games in their unsuccessful bid to qualify for the 2019 European U21 Championship.

Screen Shot 2019-01-17 at 13.13.54 Source: Twitter.com/dannyk977

Kane is Cork City’s ninth confirmed departure since the end of last season. He follows in the footsteps of back-up goalkeeper Peter Cherrie (Derry City), defenders Damien Delaney (Waterford), Johnny Dunleavy (Sligo Rovers) and Steven Beattie (Chattanooga Red Wolves), midfielders Barry McNamee (Derry City) and Jimmy Keohane (unattached), winger Kieran Sadlier (Doncaster Rovers) and striker Josh O’Hanlon (unattached). 

Ahead of the 2019 campaign, the club have brought in goalkeeper Tadhg Ryan (Galway United), defender Dan Casey (Bohemians), defender/midfielder Garry Comerford (Waterford), midfielder Daire O’Connor (UCD) and striker Darragh Rainsford (Pike Rovers). Full-back Ronan Hurley and winger Cian Bargary have signed professional contracts after being promoted from the youth set-up.

City, who travel to play Fermoy in the Munster Senior Cup on Saturday, will contest the President’s Cup against 2018 double winners Dundalk at Turner’s Cross on 9 February. Their league campaign begins six days later away to St Patrick’s Athletic. 

