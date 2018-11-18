This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 18 November, 2018
Willett wins for first time in 953 days as Molinari clinches European Order of Merit title

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry finished down the field in Dubai.

By AFP Sunday 18 Nov 2018, 6:06 PM
By AFP Sunday 18 Nov 2018, 6:06 PM
https://the42.ie/4346314
Willett: first win since 2016 Masters.
Image: Kamran Jebreili
Willett: first win since 2016 Masters.
Willett: first win since 2016 Masters.
Image: Kamran Jebreili

DANNY WILLETT WON his first title since the 2016 Masters at the DP World Tour Championship, while Francesco Molinari became the first Italian to win the Order of Merit.

Willett, who has struggled for form and fitness since winning at Augusta National, fell out of the top 450 in the world rankings earlier this year, but was in great form at the Earth Course, where he shot 68 or better on all four days.

A final-round four-under par 68, which included a heroic par save from the creek that divides the 18th fairway, took him to 18-under par overall, two better than England’s Matt Wallace (68) and American Patrick Reed (70).

Willett, 31, returned to the winner’s circle after 953 days and said: “You never quite know when a win is around the corner and with all the things that have happened, I was never quite sure if it was going to happen again.

“We’ve battled long and hard through this season to come out at the end, regardless of what happened today, a better person and a better athlete. It’s a special place.

“It’s been a lot of hard work. It’s been tough and I’m just massively proud of myself and everyone that’s been around me.”

Defending champion Jon Rahm was among three players tied for the fourth place, two shots further adrift.

Molinari secured his Race to Dubai crown when Tommy Fleetwood, the only player who could have denied him the honour, failed to win the championship and finished tied for 16th place.

“Incredible,” he said. “I’m going to have time to sit down and relax and really think back about the last few months. This morning on the first tee, the announcement of the winner of The Open Championship, Race to Dubai leader… doesn’t sound real at the moment.

“I’m really struggling for words. It’s more than I ever dreamed of achieving.”

Rory McIlroy finished with a 73 for a share of 20th place while Shane Lowry, who also shot 73 on Sunday, finished in a tie for 30th.

 © – AFP, 2018 

