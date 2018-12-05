Sligo Rovers sign Bermuda captain while a familiar face returns as player-assistant manager

SLIGO ROVERS HAVE signed the captain of Bermuda Dante Leverock, while John Russell has returned to the Bit O’Red as assistant manager to Liam Buckley.

Leverock’s move to Sligo Rovers is subject to international clearance, while he has recently been appointed captain of Bermuda with 15 caps and two goals for the side.

The centre-half comes to The Showgrounds after scoring eight goals for Estonian outfit Narva Trans during the season.

After starting his career in Bermudas with local side Dandy Town, he joined English non-league side Staines Town in 2012.

In 2013, he had a short spell with Surrey-based Leatherhead FC, before joining US-based Harrisburg City Islanders in Pennsylvania ahead of their 2015 season.

Two years later, he returned to England, playing for Ilkeston under former Bermuda and Man City star Shaun Goater, before moving to Estonia last January.

Speaking to the Sligo Rovers website after signing a one-year contract, Leverock said:

“It’s an honour to sign for Sligo Rovers today. I’d heard about the club from former player Ciaran Nugent, who I know from the Islanders and Jake Keegan too, who plays for St Pat’s.

“I’ve done my research on Sligo Rovers and I see the community aspect of the club, that there’s a family within the club and that really attracted me to here.

SIGNING: The #bitored have signed Bermuda international and captain Dante Leverock from Estonian side Narva Trans, subject to international clearance https://t.co/vJnoytzCcs



Welcome @LeverockD92! pic.twitter.com/zKWQ4rb9Ys — Sligo Rovers (@sligorovers) December 5, 2018

“It’s important to me to be part of a close-knit group and I see football is very popular in Sligo.”

Meanwhile, John Russell has returned to Sligo Rovers following his appointment as assistant manager.

The 33-year-old has also signed as a player for the 2019 campaign for Rovers, after making 179 appearances for the club so far, and scoring 17 goals.

Russell was appointed as manager of Westport United as recently as last March, and has worked as a regional development officer in Sligo for several years.

“I’m delighted to be back and working with Liam Buckley, in particular, is a great fit for me,” said Russell.

“I’ve been a player under Liam and I always thought he was fantastic and one of, if not the best, I’ve been managed by. His record speaks for itself. He shares the same philosophies I have and instills the style of play I like to see teams have.

RUSSELL: John Russell has been appointed as assistant manager to Liam Buckley at The Showgrounds.



Russell will also be registed as a player.



Read more: https://t.co/DOFHXZmSpe #bitored pic.twitter.com/aiKQNczqXB — Sligo Rovers (@sligorovers) December 5, 2018

“I’ve always been keen on coaching and working in my role as an FAI development officer has been rewarding and beneficial to my own learning. I’d like to thank Westport United for giving me the opportunity to manage their super league team this year.”

