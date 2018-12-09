This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 9 December, 2018
'I really miss Serie A': Man United defender hints at Old Trafford exit

Matteo Darmian has made only three league appearances this season.

By The42 Team Sunday 9 Dec 2018, 5:41 PM
1 hour ago 5,194 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4384831
Could Darmian be heading for the Old Trafford exit?
Image: Getty Images
Could Darmian be heading for the Old Trafford exit?
Could Darmian be heading for the Old Trafford exit?
Image: Getty Images

MANCHESTER UNITED FULL-BACK Matteo Darmian has hinted at a move back to Serie A, admitting he misses Italy.

The 29-year-old was signed from Torino in 2015 but has struggled to establish himself at Old Trafford, particularly falling out of favour under Jose Mourinho.

He has made just three appearances for the Red Devils this season and featured only eight times in the Premier League last term with the Portuguese boss favouring the likes of Antonio Valencia and Ashley Young as wing-backs.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, Darmian said: “I must say, I really do miss Serie A and Italy now.

“I know that I am at one of the best clubs in the world and I am proud to be at Manchester United, but I do miss Italy. I love my country.”

Despite his lack of game time in England, Darmian was a regular member of Italy’s international squad in their failed World Cup qualification campaign for the 2018 tournament in Russia.

However, he has not featured for his country since former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini took charge.

Darmian continued: “Returning to play for Italy is my objective. Roberto Mancini hasn’t called me up yet, but I hope he will in future.”

The United right-back had to watch on as Italy came second in their Nations League group, finishing as runners-up to Portugal but beating Poland. 

Juventus and Inter were linked with a move for Darmian in the summer and Napoli confirmed that they made a bid for him.

They failed to meet United’s demands, although the Reds still signed 19-year-old Diogo Dalot in the same transfer window for £19 million.

Dalot has started the last two league games at right-back against Arsenal and Fulham, and Mourinho believes the defender could claim the spot for the next 10 years, further cementing Darmian’s lowly position at the club.

The42 Team

