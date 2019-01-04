Teenage prospect Darragh Canavan set for first Tyrone senior start this weekend

DARRAGH CANAVAN AND Matthew Murnaghan will make their first senior starts for Tyrone in Sunday’s Dr McKenna Cup clash with Ulster University at Healy Park.

Cavanan, the son of Red Hand legend Peter, is regarded by many as one of the finest attacking talents to emerge from the county in recent years.

The 18-year-old scored a point on his first appearance off the bench against Derry last month and will be looking to impress Mickey Harte as the beginning of the Allianz Football League looms.

Canavan features at corner-forward, with Murnaghan lining out at wing-back. Hugh Pat McGeary and Conor Meyler anchor the defence and Conal McCann comes in to start on the half-forward line.

All-Star nominees Peter Harte and Niall Sludden are named on the bench.

Tyrone

1. Benny Gallen (Aghyaran)

2. Ciaran McLaughlin (Omagh)

3. Hugh Pat McGeary (Pomeroy)

4. Aidan McCrory (Errigal Ciaran)

5. Liam Rafferty (Galbally)

6. Conor Meyler (Omagh)

7. Matthew Murnaghan (Killyclogher)

8. Conan Grugan (Omagh)

9. Brian Kennedy (Derrylaughan)

10. Declan McClure (Clonoe)

11. Kyle Coney (Ardboe)

12. Conal McCann (Killyclogher)

13. Darragh Canavan (Errigal Ciaran)

14. Ronan O’Neill (Omagh)

15. Ruairi Sludden (Ardboe)

Subs

16. Niall Morgan (Edendork)

17. Rory Brennan (Trillick)

18. Ryan Gray (Trillick)

19. Peter Harte (Errigal Ciaran)

20. Ben McDonnell (Errigal Ciaran)

21. Cathal McShane (Eoghan Ruadh)

22. David Mulgrew (Ardboe)

23. Niall Sludden (Dromore)

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: