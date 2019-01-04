This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 4 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Teenage prospect Darragh Canavan set for first Tyrone senior start this weekend

Peter Canavan’s son will line out at corner-forward against Ulster University.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 4 Jan 2019, 1:00 PM
1 hour ago 1,846 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4423450
Darragh Canavan runs at the Derry defence.
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO
Darragh Canavan runs at the Derry defence.
Darragh Canavan runs at the Derry defence.
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

DARRAGH CANAVAN AND Matthew Murnaghan will make their first senior starts for Tyrone in Sunday’s Dr McKenna Cup clash with Ulster University at Healy Park. 

Cavanan, the son of Red Hand legend Peter, is regarded by many as one of the finest attacking talents to emerge from the county in recent years.

The 18-year-old scored a point on his first appearance off the bench against Derry last month and will be looking to impress Mickey Harte as the beginning of the Allianz Football League looms. 

Canavan features at corner-forward, with Murnaghan lining out at wing-back.  Hugh Pat McGeary and Conor Meyler anchor the defence and Conal McCann comes in to start on the half-forward line. 

All-Star nominees Peter Harte and Niall Sludden are named on the bench.

Tyrone

1. Benny Gallen (Aghyaran)

2. Ciaran McLaughlin (Omagh)
3. Hugh Pat McGeary (Pomeroy)
4. Aidan McCrory (Errigal Ciaran)

5. Liam Rafferty (Galbally)
6. Conor Meyler (Omagh)
7. Matthew Murnaghan (Killyclogher)

8. Conan Grugan (Omagh)
9. Brian Kennedy (Derrylaughan)

10. Declan McClure (Clonoe)
11. Kyle Coney (Ardboe)
12. Conal McCann (Killyclogher)

13. Darragh Canavan (Errigal Ciaran)
14. Ronan O’Neill (Omagh)
15. Ruairi Sludden (Ardboe)

Subs

16. Niall Morgan (Edendork)
17. Rory Brennan (Trillick)
18. Ryan Gray (Trillick)
19. Peter Harte (Errigal Ciaran)
20. Ben McDonnell (Errigal Ciaran)
21. Cathal McShane (Eoghan Ruadh)
22. David Mulgrew (Ardboe)
23. Niall Sludden (Dromore)

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    FOOTBALL
    Eriksen future could be out of Tottenham's hands – Pochettino
    Eriksen future could be out of Tottenham's hands – Pochettino
    Southampton striker Austin charged by FA over 'abusive gesture' during Man City defeat
    Kompany: City v Liverpool not all-defining game
    LEINSTER
    Kearney returns to captain Leinster as Cullen rotates for visit of Ulster
    Kearney returns to captain Leinster as Cullen rotates for visit of Ulster
    Huge demand as Leinster's Champions Cup showdown with Toulouse sells out
    'To think Munster can match Leinster's resources without a well-managed club system is a joke'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Spurs trigger 12-month extension to Belgian defender's contract and tie him down until 2020
    Spurs trigger 12-month extension to Belgian defender's contract and tie him down until 2020
    'Liverpool need to take their medicine and relax' - Carragher unfazed by Man City defeat
    'How is that not a red card?' Kompany tackle on Salah the only complaint for Klopp
    MANCHESTER CITY
    Sane settles compelling top-of-the-table clash to cut Liverpool's lead to four
    Sane settles compelling top-of-the-table clash to cut Liverpool's lead to four
    As it happened: Manchester City v Liverpool, Premier League
    Klopp: Liverpool must bring desire and anger to take on best team in the world Man City

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie