This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Monday 29 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Current and former Cork stars involved to complete remarkable 7-year rise from junior to senior club ranks

Darragh Fitzgibbon was playing and Ben O’Connor coaching as Charleville won a county title in Cork today.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 29 Oct 2018, 9:33 PM
57 minutes ago 4,103 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/4312231
Darragh Fitzgibbon and Ben O'Connor were both part of a county hurling triumph today.
Image: INPHO
Darragh Fitzgibbon and Ben O'Connor were both part of a county hurling triumph today.
Darragh Fitzgibbon and Ben O'Connor were both part of a county hurling triumph today.
Image: INPHO

DARRAGH FITZGIBBON IS in the running for a couple of awards on Friday night after his exploits with the Cork hurlers in 2018 and he got his week off to a great start by helping his club Charleville reach senior level for the first time this afternoon.

In the replay of the Cork premier intermediate hurling championship, Charleville saw off Courcey Rovers by 0-15 to 0-14 in Páirc Uí Rinn to confirm the north Cork club will play senior hurling in 2019.

Fitzgibbon shot 0-4 from placed balls to help his side come from behind in the final quarter to prevail by a narrow margin. Jack and Andrew Cagney, along with Mark Cavanagh also shone in the scoring stakes for the winners.

Next Friday night at the PWC GAA-GPA All-Star hurling awards, Fitzgibbon is one of six midfielders nominated for the two positions in the 2018 team. A Munster senior medal winner in July, Fitzgibbon is also set to battle it out for the Young Hurler of the Year award with Cork team-mate Mark Coleman and the man-of-the-match in the All-Ireland final, Limerick’s Kyle Hayes.

His club Charleville had a well-known figure coaching them from the sideline today in Cork’s 2004 All-Ireland winning captain Ben O’Connor. In his playing days with Cork, O’Connor won three All-Ireland senior titles, five Munster honours and two All-Star awards, along with four county, three Munster and one All-Ireland medal with his club Newtownshandrum.

He is now guiding the fortunes of neighbouring Charleville and this feat in his fledgling coaching career helps to complete a remarkable rise for the club.

It’s seven years since Charleville were plying their trade at junior level but after winning the county at that level in 2011, they went on to contest the All-Ireland junior decider in 2012 when they lost out to St Patrick’s Ballyragget from Kilkenny. 

The intermediate title arrived in 2015 and now this premier intermediate success elevates them to the top grade.

Charleville have little time to rest as a Munster assignment looms large. They face a provincial intermediate hurling semi-final next Saturday afternoon, away to Kerry senior champions Lixnaw. The other last four tie in that grade will see Clare’s Feakle take on Clonea’s Waterford in the Fraher Field next Saturday.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'It's worst for my mother and my sisters. They are stunned' - Ronaldo's family 'very angry' over rape allegation
    'It's worst for my mother and my sisters. They are stunned' - Ronaldo's family 'very angry' over rape allegation
    'Thank you for all you did for our football club' - Gary Lineker pays tribute to 'quiet, unassuming' Srivaddhanaprabha
    Ramos: Real Madrid players are with Lopetegui 'to the death'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    LIVE: Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City, Premier League
    LIVE: Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City, Premier League
    'Tottenham have got to be careful because they are so lucky to have Pochettino,' says Redknapp
    'I have never known an owner so popular' - Former Leicester City manager Martin O'Neill pays tribute
    REAL MADRID
    Julen Lopetegui sacked as Real Madrid manager after disastrous four months in charge
    Julen Lopetegui sacked as Real Madrid manager after disastrous four months in charge
    'I was no longer indispensable': Ronaldo explains his decision to leave Real Madrid
    Luis Suarez scores hat-trick as Barcelona humiliate Real Madrid in electric El Clasico
    NFL
    Cleveland Browns fire head coach Hue Jackson after three wins in 40 games
    Cleveland Browns fire head coach Hue Jackson after three wins in 40 games
    Josh Freeman, Jameis Winston and the ghosts of An Modh Coinníollach
    Rams stop Packers to remain unbeaten as Eagles triumph in London's Wembley Stadium

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie