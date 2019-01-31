This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Thursday 31 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cork All-Star winner battling knee injury before All-Ireland club final in Croke Park

Darragh Fitzgibbon is hopeful he will be fit to line out for his club Charleville.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 31 Jan 2019, 2:46 PM
47 minutes ago 1,196 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4470025
Darragh Fitzgibbon at today's AIB GAA club championships media day in Croke Park.
Image: David Fitzgerald/SPORTSFILE
Darragh Fitzgibbon at today's AIB GAA club championships media day in Croke Park.
Darragh Fitzgibbon at today's AIB GAA club championships media day in Croke Park.
Image: David Fitzgerald/SPORTSFILE

CORK’S ALL-STAR winning midfielder Darragh Fitzgibbon remains hopeful that he will be fit to feature for his club Charleville in their upcoming AIB All-Ireland intermediate hurling final.

Fitzgibbon was taken off with a knee injury in their recent semi-final win over Kilkenny’s Graigue-Ballycallan in Semple Stadium.

But the 21-year-old was relieved to discover scan results that revealed he had not suffered serious damage and is optimistic he can shake off the problem to his medial ligament.

Charleville face an All-Ireland final assignment against Galway’s Oranmore-Maree in Croke Park on Sunday 10 February.

“I did a bit of damage to my medial ligament but I suppose I’m working away with the physio now at the moment. So I’ve another 10 days to get ready so hopefully I’ll be okay.

“I’d a collision over by the sideline and I just twisted my knee. I went back on and I made it worse. Just in the end I had to come off.

I suppose I shouldn’t have really come back on is what I was thinking at the start. I was worried it might have maybe been a longer-term injury. But I got s scan after and I was kind of relieved when I realised it would only be a couple of weeks so it could have been worse.

“The adrenaline kind of got me through it coming back on. But for a club like us to get the chance to play in Croke Park on an All-Ireland final day don’t come around a lot and you want to make the most of it.”

Fitzgibbon has naturally been a key figure for his club in their route to the All-Ireland final, scoring 0-6 in that semi-final success.

The midfielder has made a major impact since bursting onto the stage with the Cork senior side at the outset of the 2017 season. He has been part of two Munster hurling triumphs and picked up an All-Star award last November.

zeebs23

Join us to preview the Six Nations with Simon Zebo, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey on Thursday @7pm in Liberty Hall Theatre Dublin.

Buy tickets

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    BARCELONA
    Coutinho thanks Messi for penalty gesture amid Barcelona's cup triumph
    Coutinho thanks Messi for penalty gesture amid Barcelona's cup triumph
    Spanish authorities re-open investigation into claims that Eric Abidal was given trafficked liver
    Arsenal secure services of Barcelona midfielder Suarez on loan for the rest of the season
    FOOTBALL
    Newcastle make €23 million MLS star their club-record signing
    Newcastle make €23 million MLS star their club-record signing
    'Everything is fine' - Klopp calm after draw and says City loss did not impact Reds
    'Hopefully everybody is happy' – Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp furious with non-penalty award
    IRELAND
    Schmidt: 'I don't think it's going to be boring, it's going to be incredibly exhilarating'
    Schmidt: 'I don't think it's going to be boring, it's going to be incredibly exhilarating'
    Henshaw displaces Kearney, O'Brien on the bench as Ireland open Six Nations defence against England
    'Eddie Jones will be delighted that we’re not talking about his players' -- O'Driscoll

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie