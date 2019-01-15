This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cork City announce signing of ex-Limerick striker Darragh Rainsford

The 24-year-old striker had most recently been playing with Pike Rovers.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 15 Jan 2019, 6:12 PM
Darragh Rainsford in action for Limerick.
CORK CITY HAVE bolstered their squad ahead of the new season with the signing of 24-year-old striker Darragh Rainsford. 

Rainsford joins from Pike Rovers, and returns to the League of Ireland following a previous two-year spell with Limerick, which ended in 2015. 

“You don’t realise how much you miss playing at this level until you get back into it”, Rainsford told Cork City’s official website

“It took a couple of days to get used to the tempo and the technique of the players, but I really enjoyed training for the last few days. I am looking forward to getting fit and getting going.

I’m not foolish; I don’t think I am signing and that I will be in John’s starting XI straight away. I know I have to work my socks off, get as fit as I can and take my chances in pre-season. All going well, I hope to get into the squad and make a few appearances, and if I can do well from there, push into the team”. 

Rainsford has been training with Cork over the last couple of weeks, and manager John Caulfield praised his impact. 

Darragh had tremendous potential as a young lad at Limerick, and I remember he came on against us a few years ago in Thomond Park. He drifted out of the league over the last couple of years, but he has come in over the last couple of weeks and done very well. He can play up front or wide, he is a very good, technical player and we have been very happy with him. There are certain things he needs to work on: the step-up in intensity will be big, but he has a fantastic attitude and it is a real opportunity for him.

Elsewhere, Caulfield confirmed that Josh O’Hanlon and Jimmy Keohane have joined Barry McNamee in leaving the club. 

