Wednesday 7 November, 2018
After taking over in tragic circumstances this summer, Louth boss re-appointed for 2019

Monaghan man Darren Bishop will remain at the helm.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 7 Nov 2018, 11:10 AM
1 hour ago 907 Views No Comments
Back at the helm: Darren Bishop and County Board chairman Dermot Woods.
Image: Louth LGFA.
Back at the helm: Darren Bishop and County Board chairman Dermot Woods.
Back at the helm: Darren Bishop and County Board chairman Dermot Woods.
Image: Louth LGFA.

LOUTH LADIES FOOTBALL manager Darren Bishop has been re-appointed as manager for 2019, Louth LGFA have confirmed. 

Bishop, who helped steer Louth to Leinster junior glory and to the All-Ireland final in 2018, was ratified at a county board meeting last night and will remain at the Wee county helm.

The Monaghan native took over after the untimely death of Míchéal McKeown in early June. The 67-year-old passed away after a short illness. 

A close family friend of McKeown’s, Bishop had overseen a few training sessions prior to McKeown’s passing so the PE teacher was approached to take the reins and drive on with the team.

After Míchéal’s wife, Mary, asked if Bishop would continue on his legacy, he accepted the offer and duly obliged. The first job at hand was to steer them to the Leinster title on 2 July, and the Reds beat Carlow on a scoreline of 3-9 to 0-8 to do so. 

From there, they successfully navigated the All-Ireland series, but fell short in Croke Park to Limerick in September.

WJM_2720 (2) 2018 Leinster junior champions: The Louth team with Mary McKeown. Source: Warren Matthews

With Bishop’s backroom team yet to be confirmed, Louth are preparing for Division 4 league football and junior championship in 2019.

Louth LGFA released a short statement on their website this morning confirming the news:

“Darren Bishop has been re-appointed as Louth Ladies manager following Tuesday’s County Board meeting.

“Following a series of meetings with the County Board executive officials, chairman Dermot Woods recommended Darren to the delegates present who duly ratified his re-appointment.”

