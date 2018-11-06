This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Darren Fletcher had an impressive debut on MNF last night

The former Manchester United and Scotland midfielder spoke well about Paul Pogba, Virgil van Dijk and his own health problems.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 6 Nov 2018, 10:59 AM
1 hour ago 1,954 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4324676

Darren Fletcher MNF Fletcher speaking with presenter David Jones (left) and Jamie Carragher. Source: Twitter/SkySportsMNF

LAST NIGHT SAW Darren Fletcher join the MNF panel on Sky Sports for Huddersfield’s 1-0 win over Fulham. 

The Scot made a name for himself as an industrious, no-nonsense midfielder under Alex Ferguson at Manchester United, and he has since gone on to play for West Brom and current club Stoke City. 

At 34, Fletcher was a welcome addition alongside presenter David Jones and analyst Jamie Carragher as they discussed a number of Premier League topics throughout the evening. 

He gave his thoughts on where former United team-mate Paul Pogba would work best: 

Fletcher agreed with Carragher that Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk is one of the best players in the Premier League, and explained how the giant Dutchman could have become a West Brom player: 

Fletcher opened up about his own health problems, caused by ulcerative colitis, when he was told he might never play football again: 

And there was a word on Wayne Rooney’s “underappreciated” career: 

Calm, open and insightful, he came across well and, on last night’s showing, there are likely to be offers to pursue a career in TV punditry when he eventually hangs up the boots. 

