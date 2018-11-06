Darren Fletcher had an impressive debut on MNF last night

Fletcher speaking with presenter David Jones (left) and Jamie Carragher. Source: Twitter/SkySportsMNF

LAST NIGHT SAW Darren Fletcher join the MNF panel on Sky Sports for Huddersfield’s 1-0 win over Fulham.

The Scot made a name for himself as an industrious, no-nonsense midfielder under Alex Ferguson at Manchester United, and he has since gone on to play for West Brom and current club Stoke City.

At 34, Fletcher was a welcome addition alongside presenter David Jones and analyst Jamie Carragher as they discussed a number of Premier League topics throughout the evening.

He gave his thoughts on where former United team-mate Paul Pogba would work best:

Fletcher agreed with Carragher that Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk is one of the best players in the Premier League, and explained how the giant Dutchman could have become a West Brom player:

Fletcher opened up about his own health problems, caused by ulcerative colitis, when he was told he might never play football again:

And there was a word on Wayne Rooney’s “underappreciated” career:

Darren Fletcher believes Wayne Rooney was and still is underappreciated considering what he achieved in his career.



More: https://t.co/Aa9oD5BDNN pic.twitter.com/E6UTkefiT2 — Sky Sports MNF (@SkySportsMNF) November 6, 2018

Calm, open and insightful, he came across well and, on last night’s showing, there are likely to be offers to pursue a career in TV punditry when he eventually hangs up the boots.

