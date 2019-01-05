'I'm embarrassed by it': Darren O'Dea apologises after receiving two-game ban for feigning injury

DARREN O’DEA has issued an apology after receiving a two-game suspension for feigning injury during a recent Scottish Premiership game against Livingston.

After coming together with substitute Jack Hamilton the Ireland defender went down holding his face, for which the striker was shown a red card and sent off.

“In the heat of battle I’ve reacted in the wrong manner to gain an advantage,” the Dubliner said.

“I’m embarrassed by it as it’s not the example to set.”

Replays of the incident show Hamilton shoving O’Dea in the arm, before he fell to the floor feigning a blow to the face.

I accept the SFA’s decision. In the heat of battle I’ve reacted in the wrong manner to gain an advantage. I’m embarrassed by it as it’s not the example to set. I apologise to Livingston FC and Jack Hamilton. — Darren O'Dea (@odea_darren) January 4, 2019

Dundee have not appealed O’Dea’s two-match ban, with the player now due to miss his side’s Scottish Cup meeting with Queen of the South and a league match against Hearts.

The 31-year-old has made 20 appearances for Ireland, but has not represented the Boys in Green since 2013.

He joined Dundee at the beginning of 2016 and was club captain last season.

