'If somebody has done that, they need to see a doctor': Darts match ends in farting row

TWO-TIME WORLD champion Gary Anderson and opponent Wesley Harms have both denied claims they repeatedly broke wind at the oche during their clash at the Grand Slam of Darts.

Anderson and Harms met in the second round in Wolverhampton but both complained of being affected by a foul smell on stage.

“It’ll take me two nights to lose this smell from my nose,” Harms told RTL7L, before refuting Anderson’s assertion that he was to blame.

“If the boy [Anderson] thinks I’ve farted, he’s 1010% wrong. I swear on my children’s lives that it was not my fault.

“I had a bad stomach once on stage before and admitted it, so I’m not going to lie about farting on stage.”

Attempting to offer his own explanation, Anderson – who went on to win the match 10-2 – said: “It definitely came from table-side and it was eggs, rotten eggs, but not from me.

“Every time I walked past there was a waft of rotten eggs, so that’s why I was thinking it was him. It definitely wasn’t me.

“It was bad. It was a stink, then he started to play better and I thought he must have needed to get some wind out.

“If somebody has done that they need to see a doctor. Seemingly he says it was me but I would admit it.”

PDC star Anderson is set to meet BDO player Michael Unterbuchner of Germany in the quarter-finals.

