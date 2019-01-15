This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I'd be amazed if Daryl Murphy doesn't come back into the Ireland squad'

Keith Andrews also reckons David McGoldrick is a certainty to return to the fold.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 15 Jan 2019, 6:10 AM
32 minutes ago 463 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4439711
Daryl Murphy in action for Ireland during the memorable World Cup qualifier in Cardiff.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Daryl Murphy in action for Ireland during the memorable World Cup qualifier in Cardiff.
Daryl Murphy in action for Ireland during the memorable World Cup qualifier in Cardiff.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

KEITH ANDREWS EXPECTS Daryl Murphy to reverse his decision to retire from international football now that Mick McCarthy has come calling. The newly-installed Irish boss has reportedly asked Murphy to come out of retirement, a year after the striker called it a day. 

Murphy, now of Nottingham Forest, played for McCarthy at Sunderland and latterly Ipswich Town, with whom he was the Championship’s top scorer in the 2014-15 season. 

Given his past record under McCarthy, Andrews expects the 35-year-old striker to answer the call. 

“I’d be amazed if Daryl Murphy doesn’t come back into the Ireland squad”, Andrews told The42.

“If Mick sends out the SOS to Daryl Murphy, given what Mick has done for his career I’d be amazed if he turned that down. Mick salvaged Daryl’s career. He got him firing and they were very successful at Ipswich. It’s only from March until November really so it’s not like he needs to do too much but his new club manager might have something to say about that”. 

Elsewhere, Andrews expect another of McCarthy’s ex-Ipswich strikers, David McGoldrick, to return to the fold having been frozen out toward the end of Martin O’Neill’s reign.

“McGoldrick is nailed on for me, he will come back into the squad I think he’s been one of the best players in the division this year. I think his work ethic is through the roof and the way that Sheffield United play is similar to the way Mick would play and he would manage him similarly enough to the way Chris Wilder would manage him”. 

Ireland’s once-shallow striking pool may be further bolstered by Leeds’ Patrick Bamford, who is reportedly open to switching his allegiance to the Republic of Ireland. Bamford has played up to under-21 level with England, but McCarthy has proposed that Bamford plays his senior football in green. 

“He brings something different, yeah, when he’s fit and firing”, reckons Andrews. “We’ve seen snippets at Derby a couple of years ago and at Middlesbrough last year, under Pulis. He hasn’t really got going this year because of his injury troubles at Leeds so hopefully he can get back in and firing, but he would certainly be something different than what we possess at the top end of the pitch. We all know that’s an area where we aren’t blessed with loads of players. I think a fully-fit and firing Patrick Bamford would be an excellent addition to the Irish squad”. 

Although he is only 25, Bamford’s injury record is a concern – he has managed just 29 minutes of action for Leeds since injuring his knee in August. 

Andrews also warned not to read to much into the FAI’s tweet wishing a happy birthday to “Irish international Declan Rice”, but is eager for the West Ham starlet to throw his lot in with Ireland. 

“If he decides to come back in, I’ll give him a big kiss. I’d be delighted. He would revolutionise our team. He’s really that good. He is being linked with Man City for £50 million: if I was Man City I’d buy him. He is that good, that mature; he is like an old pro at the age of 20. So hopefully he comes back”. 

Keith Andrews was speaking at the launch of the SPAR FAI Primary School 5s Programme. Register by February 15th at www.fai.ie/primary5

