David Beckham confirmed as Salford City co-owner

DAVID BECKHAM WILL be unveiled as co-owner of Salford City on Saturday after the Football Association approved his application to become a director of the non-league club.

Earlier this month, Beckham revealed he would join his former Manchester United team-mates Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt, Paul Scholes, Gary Neville and Phil Neville in taking a 10% share in the National League club.

Former England captain Beckham, 43, will now be presented to the club’s supporters ahead of their FA Trophy third-round match against Maidstone United at Moor Lane.

Salford City tweeted: “We are delighted to announce that The FA have approved David Beckham to become a director at the club.

“Our new co-owner will be introduced to fans at Saturday’s game against Maidstone United.”

Confirmation of Beckham’s arrival means United’s famed ‘Class of 92′ are now majority shareholders of Salford with 60 per cent, but Singaporean businessman Peter Lim, who has a controlling stake in Valencia, remains the single largest shareholder.

Speaking last week, Beckham said: “It’s a proud moment for me to join Peter Lim and the ‘Class of 92′ lads as an owner of Salford City FC.

It’s a really special club and a special group of people.

“My early years in Manchester were all spent in Salford. I grew up there in many ways so to be able to finally join the lads and the club today is a great feeling.”

© – AFP, 2019

Join us to preview the Six Nations with Simon Zebo, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey on Thursday @7pm in Liberty Hall Theatre Dublin.