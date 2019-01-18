This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 18 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Peter Keane confirms David Clifford is set to miss the first half of the league campaign

The Kerry boss also said that training sessions will be open to the public ahead of their opener against Tyrone.

By Murt Murphy Friday 18 Jan 2019, 9:55 PM
1 hour ago 5,375 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4448401
Kerry forward David Clifford looks set to miss the first half of the upcoming league campaign.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Kerry forward David Clifford looks set to miss the first half of the upcoming league campaign.
Kerry forward David Clifford looks set to miss the first half of the upcoming league campaign.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

NEW KERRY BOSS Peter Keane must shuffle his pack for the first two games of the upcoming league campaign due to injures and player availability – including star forward David Clifford who looks set to miss out.

Keane also cited club commitments and Sigerson Cup involvement as reasons why he would have to explore his options.

As well as this, the 47-year-old confirmed that as of now the gates of Fitzgerald Stadium will be open to the public.

The move was in an effort to appease Kerry supporters who still grate with Eamonn Fitzmaurice’s decision to shut the gates back in 2014 which resulted in the infamous ‘Treegate’ before the year’s All-Ireland final.

As Kerry prepare to face last year’s beaten finalists Tyrone on Sunday week in Killarney, Keane will only to able to field a very experimental side.

“Jason Foley picked up a knock and David Moran will not be back from his honeymoon,” he said.

“[Moran] is back the day after the first game, but whether he will be available for our away game to Cavan is debatable. He’ll need time to settle in after being away for a month.

Kevin McCarthy is unavailable with a broken hand, while David Clifford is also unavailable. Mark Griffin picked up a knock about a week ago and we hoped he might be OK.

“We are currently just assessing him. Then, of course, the Crokes boys are out until after they win or exit the club championships.”

David Clifford celebrates scoring a penalty David Clifford looks set to miss out on the opening rounds of Kerry's league campaign. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

But amid all the doom and gloom, Keane confirmed that Tommy Walsh is back training and could well be involved against Tyrone.

There is also over a dozen lads still in Sigerson Cup action, but the Kerry boss is hoping that some may be available to him.

It’s a difficult one because you want them to play Sigerson football which is important for them. We have 13 or 14 players involved in Sigerson.

“We have three involved on Sunday with IT Tralee; Gavin Crowley, Michael Potts and Dara Moynihan. Then we have lads in UCC, CIT and UL as well but both UCC and UL having come through and they will have a few weeks broken until 6 February.

“We’re hopeful that Seanie O’Shea and Brian Begley will also be available for us on Sunday week.”

Players who may start include Shane Ryan in goal, Jack Sherwood at back with Peter Crowley, Paul Murphy, Killian Young and Tom O’Sullivan.

The Na Gaeil pairing of Jack Barry and young debutant Diarmuid O’Connor could start in midfield, in the absences of Moran.

Former wing back Jonathon Lyne may move to wing forward while Sean O’Shea, Paul Geaney and Stephen O’Brien look set to be chosen up front.

Keane did reveal that he has strengthened his backroom team led by Jason McGahan, who is the new head of athletic performance.

“We have Jason and Niall O’Mahony in charge of strength and conditioning. Chris Flannery and Podge Murphy are the two new physiotherapists in plus Colm Whelan.

“It was a bit of a chance and fellows are getting used to each other and getting to know the players as well.”

Keane acknowledged that there is a big difference between his roles as an All-Ireland winning minor manager to that of being the senior manager.

“There is something going on all the time but I would say that there a good group around me even within the county board where you are getting help.

“There is much bigger workload, but I cannot quantify it. It’s a huge job and you are always busy with things going on.”

As a successful businessman in Killorglin and supermarket owner, he admits people are happy to engage with him about all things Kerry football now.

There are a way more people will come up to know wanting to talk football than when I was minor manager because I suppose minor football was very much under the radar.

“It only came of an issue in July and August. It’s not annoying in any way because if I am feeling stressful in January it will get a lot more stressful I imagine as the year goes on.

“I think you can only embrace that because if you don’t – you are sunk.”

Ahead of the final weekend of European pool games, Murray Kinsella, Andy Dunne and Gavan Casey look at what each of the provinces can expect, and who impressed last weekend:


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murt Murphy
@The42GAA
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    Norwich end winless run to go second with victory over Birmingham
    Norwich end winless run to go second with victory over Birmingham
    'Training is not for anyone else' - Klopp condemns Bielsa over 'spygate' row
    'We have no doubt' - Barca unconcerned about player ineligibility accusations
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'In other countries, everyone does it' - Guardiola makes spying admission
    'In other countries, everyone does it' - Guardiola makes spying admission
    It's time for Unai Emery to bring Ozil back in from the cold
    Free agent Giuseppe Rossi delighted to be welcomed back to Man United
    SIX NATIONS
    'It's difficult when you miss out but Ross just needs to focus on playing well'
    'It's difficult when you miss out but Ross just needs to focus on playing well'
    Join The42 for a special Six Nations preview event with Simon Zebo
    Aki insists he's 'a cog in the wheel' as he aims to build on stellar first year of international rugby
    LEAGUE OF IRELAND
    Australian defender Ashcroft arrives in the League of Ireland
    Australian defender Ashcroft arrives in the League of Ireland
    Cork City sign 20-year-old attacker with first-team experience at Brighton
    'I had 70 and 80-year-old men coming up to me in tears. That kind of summed it up'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie