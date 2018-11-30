This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 30 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'He wants to stay, and I want him to stay' - Mourinho confident De Gea will sign long-term deal

The Spaniard’s future with Manchester United remains in doubt, as reports linking him with a move to Juventus resurfaced this week.

By AFP Friday 30 Nov 2018, 5:20 PM
1 hour ago 1,120 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4369695
David de Gea and Jose Mourinho embrace after Manchester United's game against West Ham in January.
Image: EMPICS Sport
David de Gea and Jose Mourinho embrace after Manchester United's game against West Ham in January.
David de Gea and Jose Mourinho embrace after Manchester United's game against West Ham in January.
Image: EMPICS Sport

MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER Jose Mourinho said on Friday he is confident goalkeeper David de Gea will sign a new deal linking him long-term to Old Trafford.

The 28-year-old’s long-term future at the club has been shrouded in uncertainty, although the club this week did activate an option to extend his current contract by a year, meaning he is now signed up until June 2020.

Had that extension not been triggered, De Gea would have been free to talk to clubs outside England from January 1 and possibly sign a pre-contract agreement.

Mourinho said after Tuesday’s 1-0 Champions League win over Young Boys he wanted De Gea to stay, and he remains optimistic an agreement on the player’s will be reached.

“He wants to stay, and I want him to stay of course,” Mourinho said at Friday’s press conference.

He’s the level of player Manchester United needs. Manchester United needs the best players in the world.

“The manager wants him to stay, the board wants him to stay, David wants to stay, and his agent [Jorge Mendes] wants the player to do what he thinks is right.”

Mourinho said Mendes – who is also his agent – unlike other players’ representatives lets his client have genuine input into the contract talks.

“He is not the kind of agent who is manipulative like others,” said Mourinho.

His agent lets him think and decide by himself so the point is to agree the contract and that’s just my feeling, they are going to finish well.”

Manchester United v BSC Young Boys - UEFA Champions League - Group H - Old Trafford David de Gea has been Manchester United's stand-out player over the last five years. Source: Nick Potts

De Gea joined United in 2011 and has won the fans’ player of the year award in four of the past five seasons.

For all of United’s well-publicised troubles with high-profile stars such as Paul Pogba, Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku, the form of De Gea has been magnificent for the club.

However, reports have resurfaced suggesting he could be set for a move away from Old Trafford, with Juventus emerging as rumoured suitors for his services.

De Gea, who is reportedly on a contract worth £200,000 (€224,000) a week, is aware that Sanchez agreed a deal worth well more than double that amount when he signed on a free transfer from Arsenal at the start of the year.

United’s current indifferent form, and broader underlying problems, will hardly have helped convince him to pledge the peak years of his career to the club, especially given the disparity in pay.

© – AFP, 2018

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    Super sub Eriksen keeps Tottenham's Champions League hopes alive
    FOOTBALL
    'He wants to stay, and I want him to stay' - Mourinho confident De Gea will sign long-term deal
    'He wants to stay, and I want him to stay' - Mourinho confident De Gea will sign long-term deal
    First woman to ever score a point in Croke Park to be inducted into LGFA Hall of Fame
    Gerrard's 10-man Rangers secure precious point to keep Europa League hopes alive
    IRELAND
    Cooney, Murphy and McCloskey back in Ulster starting line-up for Cardiff clash
    Cooney, Murphy and McCloskey back in Ulster starting line-up for Cardiff clash
    'I was only trying to add an extra zero onto Conor's contract!'
    Ireland shaded by New Zealand, but progress to face Canada in quarter-final clash at Dubai 7s
    LIVERPOOL
    As it happened: PSG v Liverpool, Tottenham v Inter - Champions League tracker
    As it happened: PSG v Liverpool, Tottenham v Inter - Champions League tracker
    Is Robbie Keane underrated?
    Robbie Keane officially retires from professional football
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Wolves aiming to be Premier League champions within six years, according to Matt Doherty
    Wolves aiming to be Premier League champions within six years, according to Matt Doherty
    Sanchez unlikely to play for Man United again in 2018
    Joe Allen defends Derby midfielder after alleged biting incident

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie