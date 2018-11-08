This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 8 November, 2018
Huge relief as Ireland captain Harte receives all-clear for World Cup

It was initially feared the Cork native suffered a broken leg.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 8 Nov 2018, 3:29 PM
IRELAND CAPTAIN DAVID Harte’s emotional rollercoaster of a week has concluded with the best possible news, after he was told he will now be fit to play in the forthcoming Hockey World Cup. 

It was initially feared the Cork native suffered a fractured fibula during the warm-up for last Saturday’s four-nations game against Netherlands, but a second scan has shown the damage is not as bad as first feared.

David Harte in action against Lucas Vila Harte in action during the Rio Olympics. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Facing the prospect of being sidelined for six weeks and thereby missing Ireland’s first World Cup appearance in 28 years later this month, Harte sought a second opinion in Netherlands, where he is based, and received the all-clear on Thursday.

The diagnosis is a bad bone bruise while a contusion on the point of impact with the ball has left him sore, but significantly there is no break and Harte is expected to travel to India with Alexander Cox’s squad as expected.

“The sweetest two words I’ve heard in years; no break,” he told The42.

The 30-year-old will now begin a short recovery period ahead of Ireland’s first World Cup game against Australia on 30 November, before further group games against China and England on 4 and 7 December. 

