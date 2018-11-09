This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 9 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Christmas is coming! Tips to ensure you stay on track ahead of the festive period

Personal trainer David Last has seen clients undo hard work during the party season, but there are ways to limit the damage.

By David Last Friday 9 Nov 2018, 8:00 PM
1 hour ago 1,327 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4331130
Image: Shutterstock/4 PM production
Image: Shutterstock/4 PM production

STATISTICALLY IT’S AROUND this time of the year where we can drop off a little with our exercise routine.

It’s generally a more challenging time of the year for most to get up and go when it comes to exercise — and that’s perfectly understandable. 

With Christmas only around the corner, daylight a little shorter and a real sense of winter in the air it really can be a testing time to stay on track, but now is the time to remain focused so you can finish the year strong, fit and healthy. 

December is a month of good things, like Christmas parties and family catch-ups and it is important to enjoy the festivities, while also remaining fully aware of the following points you can implement to ensure you don’t fall off the wagon completely.  

Give it a good go over the next few weeks

Like I said above, December is a time when we want to enjoy ourselves. It’s the time of year we tend to eat and drink more than usual and there are more late nights than our bodies are used to. 

With that being said, you can prepare yourself over the next couple of weeks, all the while focused on something you can look forward to at the end of it. 

If December is the month to enjoy, November is a month you can really attack full of intent. 

The Christmas events will be here before we know it so why not get going now and stay focused on the plan. Put the head down with your regime, remain disciplined and focused on your nutrition and you will feel a lot better when the time comes to overindulge. 

Have a plan, write it down and stick to it

The excuses come out in December. The weather is too cold, there is no time to train, the mince pies had to be eaten. But if you are serious about your goals, what’s the point in putting it all on hold until January, at which point the damage is considerably worse after a big Christmas. 

Don’t get me wrong, enjoy Christmas. Eat and drink, and have a good time. But if you limit the damage by planning it out, remaining cognisant of just how far you can fall off track with a couple of bad days, and nights. 

Keep it varied, fun and effective and make it something that will push you a little and of course an activity that you might actually enjoy.

If you are totally lost for motivation at this time of the year then seek out some accountability. Find ways that will keep you on track. Having a personal trainer, a workout buddy or even a weekly workout class to check in with is something that can only help your fitness and health goals. 

Have a goal and finish the year strong

Having a goal is key. There is no better feeling than sticking to your plan towards that goal and then achieving it.

For some of you that was seen at the Dublin Marathon last month. Finishing 2018 on a high is something that can only keep you focused and on track as we head towards December.

This could be anything from wanting to drop a dress or jeans size for Christmas, completing an event before the year is out such as a Santa fun run for charity or even just wanting to feel healthier and better about yourself at the turn of the year. 

Writing down your goals and visualising them is something that will keep you on track.

Keep topped up

In previous articles I have highlighted certain vitamins, minerals and supplements that can be of huge benefit to your overall health. With the change in weather this is the time we start to hear of flus, viruses and bugs going around.

I would encourage people to start the day with a healthy kick. It’s more important than ever around this time of the year to stock up on your vitamins and minerals to help you stay in good health.

Vitamins C and D are hugely important in the winter months. I would also suggest things like multivitamins or good fish oil tablets in smoothies, while remaining well hydrated by simply drinking more water

All of these tips will help keep your immune system in check over the winter and Christmas party season.

The bottom line? Be smart about it. Have fun, enjoy yourself, see family and friends, but it doesn’t need to turn into a time of regret. Keep the head down, work hard and reap the rewards.

David Last is a personal trainer based in Dublin. For more information you can follow him on FacebookInstagram and Twitter. Or you can send me a direct message here.   

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
David Last

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    'I'm scarred by them from 1999 and 2007. They're still a bogey team for us'
    'I'm scarred by them from 1999 and 2007. They're still a bogey team for us'
    Sean O'Brien and his 'contagious confidence' back to boost Ireland
    Schmidt promises a place in the stands for players looking beyond Argentina
    FOOTBALL
    Staying put! Sterling signs Manchester City contract extension worth up to Â£300,000 a week
    Staying put! Sterling signs Manchester City contract extension worth up to £300,000 a week
    Henderson and Keita hand Liverpool timely fitness boosts after shaking off hamstring problems
    Confused Portland players start to celebrate - then discover the game has gone to penalties
    IRELAND
    Lightning Larmour backed by Ireland to step up at 15 against Pumas
    Lightning Larmour backed by Ireland to step up at 15 against Pumas
    'No matter what Joe does, he has changed Irish rugby' - Rory Best
    All Blacks legend McCaw welcomes prospect of Schmidt return to New Zealand
    ARGENTINA
    'We had a beer yesterday' - Pumas coach Ledesma picks Schmidt's brain
    'We had a beer yesterday' - Pumas coach Ledesma picks Schmidt's brain
    Big stage for Larmour to shine, O'Brien back and one unlucky lock misses out
    Argentina flyer Delguy keen on rematch with Stockdale
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Explosive City allegations overshadow Manchester derby
    Explosive City allegations overshadow Manchester derby
    Guardiola insists financial row won't tarnish City's success
    Klopp: Liverpool having to apologise for not winning like Man City

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie