This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 28 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

A checklist to help you enjoy December but not undo all your hard work

‘It’s important to unwind mentally and physically over the Christmas period,’ writes personal trainer David Last.

By David Last Wednesday 28 Nov 2018, 3:20 PM
1 hour ago 1,260 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4364976
You don't have to go overboard during Christmas.
Image: Shutterstock/Olena Yakobchuk
You don't have to go overboard during Christmas.
You don't have to go overboard during Christmas.
Image: Shutterstock/Olena Yakobchuk

IF YOU ARE here hoping to find a ‘Christmas fitness survival guide’ article, then think again. 

This is the time of year when you should enjoy yourself with good food and drink and use the holidays to switch off, party and spend quality time with family and friends — but my advice is always to maintain balance.

If you are someone who goes completely off the wagon in December and loves the grind of starting all over again in January then good for you.

However, if you are someone who generally wants to have a good balance with their fitness and health all year round and wants to maintain, push on or even hold onto your goals you achieved this year then perhaps the tips below are for you. 

Plan December

December is a month with a lot going on. It’s a month which can certainly take you away from your normal routine.

From Christmas work parties, family gatherings and late night outs, we can break away from the norm. 

Now is the time to pencil in and choose the gatherings you go to — you don’t need to be attending every social event.

On top of that if you are someone who wants to stay focused on your fitness goals then a good idea would be to sit down and map out a training plan for December.

It’s a month where you can slip a little with your training which is perfectly fine, however it’s a good month to at least aim for maintenance and stay relatively on track with your goals.

Some of you spend enough time chasing your goals for the majority of the year, so it would be a shame to see it going to waste over the course of a couple of weeks.

Don’t let December stress you out

Christmas is a great time of the year for most. As they say ‘’Tis the season to be jolly’, however it’s a time of the year where we can all stress a little too much over silly things.

In the past, I have seen Christmas cause stress, fatigue and burnout and all of this builds up to effect our mental health and wellbeing.

My advice is to not let this time of the year suck you up.

Physical fitness is very important but how you train and look after your mind or mental fitness is just as, if not more, important.

Over the festive season allow some time to work on your mindset — a healthy mind helps a healthy body.

Doing things that help the brain slow down, de-stress and unwind are vital.

Don’t deprive yourself — embrace the festive season

After all, it is Christmas.

Now is a time to be realistic with your lifestyle choices in December. This is a time of the year where you should and can afford to cut loose a little.

I have talked about having a realistic approach when it comes to your nutrition and I have always felt that having a 80/20 realistic approach is something that always works in the long run.

Let yourself a little loose at this time of the year and go with a 70/30 approach as realistically there is going to be far too much nice food around. Enjoy it, but just don’t go overboard.

Start the month strong

For most of us the true madness doesn’t kick off until the later in the month.

For the final few days of November and going into the start of December, aim to keep going with your exercise routine.

What helps me in December is training early in the morning and getting that job done first thing — if you leave it until later you probably won’t get around to it.

You don’t necessarily have to force yourself out to the gym or do something every day but aim to move, stretch or sweat a little over the festive period to make things a little bit easier when you return to a normal routine in January. 

Get the simple things right

At this stage we should know a lot of the simple basic things. It’s the basics I always try and write about here on a weekly basis and the reason is because these are the things that work.

Believe it or not it’s the basics that really are the little big things.

Here is a little checklist that can help you stay accountable over the month of December:

  • Keep a bottle of water around you at your desk in work and drink at least 2.5 litres during the day.
  • Aim to get at least 7-8 hours of sleep each night.
  • Give yourself a goal of exercising at least 2-3 times a week in December.
  • Aim to get enough protein in your day.
  • Continue to stay on track with your food prep. For the month of December we can easily loose control of our meals, prepping our food or even getting that weekly shop in. My advice is to still use those one or two hours of the week sitting down planning your shop and weekly meals.

David Last is a personal trainer based in Dublin. For more information you can follow him on FacebookInstagram and Twitter. Or you can send me a direct message here.    

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
David Last

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    November Report Card: How the world's top 10 are shaping up for Japan 2019
    November Report Card: How the world's top 10 are shaping up for Japan 2019
    Outstanding November tees Ireland up superbly for Schmidt's final year
    Six Nations and RWC loom large as Schmidt sees flexibility and confidence built in November
    FOOTBALL
    'He will be a massive player in the future for Liverpool and he is already'
    'He will be a massive player in the future for Liverpool and he is already'
    Boca Juniors go on strike over Copa Libertadores final
    Mourinho defends controversial reaction to Rashford miss
    DUNDALK
    One of Stephen Kenny's first signings has given Dundalk a timely boost
    One of Stephen Kenny's first signings has given Dundalk a timely boost
    6 possible candidates to take over as Dundalk manager
    'He’d give out to you more so for playing a safe pass than trying a risky one and giving it away'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Robbie Keane officially retires from professional football
    Robbie Keane officially retires from professional football
    'Hell yeah I'm angry!' - Lukaku on 10-minute chat with Mourinho when told he'd been dropped
    Hughes praises Obafemi's 'great' performance in first Southampton start
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    'If they play against a half-decent team there they get beat tonight'
    'If they play against a half-decent team there they get beat tonight'
    Mourinho sends message to 'lovers' after preserving perfect Champions League record
    Late Fellaini winner sees Man United qualify for Champions League knockout stages

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie