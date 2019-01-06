This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'World class' Cesc Fabregas gave farewell speech to Chelsea team-mates, says David Luiz

The Blues defender is sad to see his team-mate depart, after accepting the captain's armband from him in his final appearance for the club.

By The42 Team Sunday 6 Jan 2019, 11:45 PM
Image: John Walton
Image: John Walton

CESC FABREGAS GAVE an emotional farewell speech to his Chelsea team-mates following what was likely to be his final appearance in English football on Saturday, according to David Luiz.

Chelsea beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 at Stamford Bridge thanks to two goals from Alvaro Morata. The striker saved Fabregas’ blushes after he missed a penalty on his 501st and last appearance in England.

Fabregas captained Chelsea on his final bow, but handed the armband to Luiz when he left the field in the 85th minute to be replaced by N’Golo Kante.

And Luiz, who said he is sad to see a ‘world class’ player leave the club, revealed that the departing midfielder gave a goodbye speech to his team-mates after the FA Cup win over Forest.

“We heard a speech and then after that we all say thank you for him, and hugged him,” Luiz told reporters at Stamford Bridge. “I think he won everything with this club. My memories are always going to be with the world-class player, with the great technique, he’s a great guy.

“He has experience. He knows football, I think he had the opportunity to learn in many different changing rooms when he was so young, before, so he brings always a confidence, energy for the team, and then in the pitch he showed that it doesn’t matter the game, he’s always going to show his qualities.

It is sad. It’s really sad for us. We are wishing him all the best, because he deserves it. I think [it has been emotional] not just for him, for everybody. One of the best players playing in England was him, everyone knows that.

“Sad for everybody when you lose this kind of player, this kind of person, but I think everybody has to stand up and clap the hands for him because he deserves it.

Maurizio Sarri valued Fabregas and he, in turn, was an admirer of his new manager’s style of play, but he grew unhappy operating as a back up player for Jorginho.

Fabregas now joins his former Arsenal team-mate Thierry Henry in a relegation battle in Ligue 1, as Monaco look to his experience to aide their young squad.

Sarri thinks Fabregas needs replacing, but Luiz understands that outgoing moves are just part of football that he has come to accept.

“It’s always difficult to lose players, especially like him, because like I say he’s a world-class player but also I understand it’s part of the process, and if it’s better for him and better for the club, we have to understand that.

“I think the football is showing every day it’s not just about the 11 players. We have many games, every week you have to change the team. Football years ago, you can talk about the 11 important players, that’s it.

“Now, football you need a minimum 20 players to play, and to move, to rotate. Even if he was not a regular this season, he was an important player for us, like today, he had another great game.”

Real Madrid confirm signing of highly-rated Spanish youngster from Man City

The42 Team

