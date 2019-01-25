Irish striker's prolific form rewarded with new Sheffield United deal

DAVID MCGOLDRICK HAS been awarded a new Sheffield United contract as his outstanding goalscoring form continues to ignite the club’s promotion bid.

The Ireland international striker arrived at Bramall Lane as a free agent during the summer but has made a huge impact for the Blades, scoring 10 goals in 23 starts this season.

After his release from Ipswich Town at the end of last season, McGoldrick has more than proved his worth for Sheffield United having featured in all 28 of their league games this term.

“His goals have been vital, but his general contribution, including excellent link-up play, has been fantastic,” manager Chris Wilder said, with United currently sitting fourth in the Championship.

“He has made a vital contribution to the club, on and off the field, and we are delighted to reward him.

“David came in on a short-term deal but has been outstanding for us in the first-half of the season and we are confident he will continue producing.”

31-year-old McGoldrick has won six senior caps for Ireland, the last of which was against Austria in November 2016.

