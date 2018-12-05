The 56-year-old has been IRFU High Performance Director since 2014.

FORMER AUSTRALIA HOOKER Brendan Cannon believes the Wallabies must do all in their power to secure the services of David Nucifora following his transformative impact on Irish rugby over the last four years.

In his role as IRFU High Performance Director Nucifora has overseen unprecedented success, with Ireland labelled as potential favourites to win the Rugby World Cup in Japan next September following last month’s victory at home to the All Blacks and this year’s Grand Slam and Triple Crown.

The 56-year-old Brisbane native took the role in June 2014, however his contract expires at the end of next year — coinciding with the departure of Joe Schmidt as head coach.

“Rugby Australia should be mortgaging the bank and the house to get David Nucifora back to allow him to implement carte blanche, free rein, a centralised system,” Cannon said speaking to AAP.

The contracts of Nucifora and Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt both expire next year. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Michael Cheika oversaw a dismal 2018 campaign where his side lost a summer Tour to Ireland and tasted defeat in nine of their 13 games, with the current Wallabies head coach under increased pressure.

Cannon, who made 42 appearances for Australia, said that Nucifora’s experience abroad makes him the ideal candidate to turn Australia’s recent fortunes around.

“He’s spent time overseas and is now looking back at Australia; he’s been a part of the most successful transformation of recent times of a national side,” he said.

“Throw the bank at him to get him back.”

