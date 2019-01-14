Huddersfield and David Wagner part ways with club bottom of the Premier League

The 47-year-old led the club to the Premier League for the first time.

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN HAVE parted ways with head coach David Wagner as the club endure a difficult fight against relegation after securing just two wins in 22 games in the Premier League so far this season.

The German led the Terriers to promotion in May 2017 after overcoming Reading in a play-off penalty shoot-out at Wembley, having been appointed at the end of 2015.

Club chairman David Hoyle thanked the 47-year-old for his time in charge of the club, which saw Huddersfield secure promotion to the Premier League for the first time in its history.

“I’d like to begin by thanking David for all he has achieved at Huddersfield Town over the last three-and-a-half years,” Hoyle said. “Under his stewardship, we’ve achieved things on the football pitch that surpass anything in modern memory, and that have gone well beyond my wildest expectations as Chairman and as a fan.”

Wagner led Huddersfield to promotion in May 2017. Source: EMPICS Sport

Wagner helped maintain Huddersfield’s status in the top-flight last season, with the club finishing in 16th place during their debut campaign in the Premier League.

“Under David’s management, we took this club to the highest position it has held in almost 50 years and created memories that will last forever,” added chairman Hoyle.

“His achievements will rightly put him up there in Huddersfield Town history alongside great names like Herbert Chapman and Mick Buxton; legendary managers who changed the face of this club.

“As I had said previously, I had no intention of sacking David this season. Subsequently David – being the great man he is – came to us and made it clear that he needs a break from the rigours of football management.”

