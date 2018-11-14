This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 14 November, 2018
'I'm at the stage in my career where I want to be winning medals': St Pat's complete deal for Waterford defender

Dubliner David Webster has agreed to join St Patrick’s Athletic following one season at the RSC.

By Aaron Gallagher Wednesday 14 Nov 2018, 12:51 PM
The Dubliner made 29 appearances for Waterford last season under Alan Reynolds.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC have completed a deal for former Shamrock Rovers and Waterford defender David Webster, with new manager Harry Kenny continuing preparations for his debut season in charge in 2019.

Webster spent one season at the RSC with Waterford this past season. He made 27 appearances, as the Munster club finished in the top four and earned European football for next season in their first year back in the top-flight in over a decade.

Before that the central defender enjoyed time in Tallaght with Shamrock Rovers, playing under both Pat Fenlon and Stephen Bradley, where he was a central figure in the Hoops’ backline for three seasons.

The 29-year-old said that he was happy to get a deal done to join the Inchicore outfit, acknowledging that the club was aiming to bring European football back for the first time since 2016.

“It feels great, Harry rang me last week and we had a couple of chats down the road. He laid his plans out to me and it’s just great to be here,” Webster said.

“We had a chat about his plans for the club and how successful he wants to be and how he wants to bring it forward, and also his plans for me. I just wanted to get the deal done once I heard all of that.”

The Dubliner moved to Waterford this time 12 months ago to work under Alan Reynolds. The Blues exceeded expectations in their first season back in the Premier Division after winning promotion, with Webster admitting that leaving European football behind was a tough call to make.

It was a big factor to make the decision to move back to Dublin,” the centre back explained. “Obviously it was a big deal to give up the European football that we had worked so hard get. So hopefully I came can come in and we can bring that European football back here.

“I don’t think I’ve got a positive result coming down here to Richmond Park in the last three of four years. I’ll be looking to get on the opposite side of that now and help try and make the place a fortress. 

“It’s a big club, it’s a big historic club. It’s the fans as well here — it’s a very passionate crowd. When you’re an opposition player the crowd are putting pressure on you, especially because it’s a very enclosed pitch, it’s very tight.

David Webster celebrates after the game The defender began his career with Bray Wanderers, where he spent five seasons. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

“Coming here over the years I’ve had very bad memories as an opposition player, so we’ll be looking to keep that going for next season for teams that come here.

We want to aim to be as high as we can, and obviously getting back into Europe is a big thing. I’m getting to a stage in my career where I want to start winning things, you want to get medals because that’s what you look back on.

“Especially with a club like this, they should be winning medals as well, so hopefully it will be a good mix.” 

Webster is new manager Kenny’s second new signing ahead of 2019, joining another former Shamrock Rovers player in Gary Shaw, who moved to Richmond Park last week following four seasons in Tallaght.

Yesterday it was also confirmed that St Pat’s stalwarts Brendan Clarke and captain Ian Bermingham would remain at the club next season, with the pair joining Darragh Markey, Lee Desmond, Simon Madden and Kevin Toner in being under contract for 2019.

