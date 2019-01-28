Anthony Davis requests trade from Pelicans as Lakers switch looms

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS forward, Anthony Davis, has reportedly told his team that he wants to be traded and could be on his way to another NBA side before the 7 February deadline.

The Pelicans have expressed no interest in parting with their star forward, but Davis’ agent Rich Paul confirmed to The Associated Press that he would be looking for a new team when his current deal expires.

“Anthony wants to be traded to a team that allows him a chance to win consistently and compete for a championship,” Paul told ESPN, who first reported the story.

“Anthony wanted to be honest and clear with his intentions and that’s the reason for informing them of this decision now. That’s in the best interests of both Anthony’s and the organization’s future.”

Could we see Anthony Davis and LeBron James link up before the 7 February trade deadline? Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

The five-time All-Star has been linked with a move to LA to play alongside Lebron James, but he has not spoken to the media about his future. Davis’s agent also represents Lakers star, James.

Davis can enter free agency next summer and rank amongst the top names on the market.

“We’re not trading him,” Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said last month. “I can say that to the world. We’re not going to trade him, no matter what. That’s not an option.”

The forward is having one of his best ever seasons – averaging 29.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.6 blocks and 1.7 steals per game.

The 25-year-old is currently sidelined with a finger injury.

