This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 28 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Anthony Davis requests trade from Pelicans as Lakers switch looms

New Orleans, meanwhile, have expressed no interest in parting with their star forward.

By Cian Roche Monday 28 Jan 2019, 2:41 PM
1 hour ago 1,355 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4463276
New Orleans Pelicans forward, Anthony Davis.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
New Orleans Pelicans forward, Anthony Davis.
New Orleans Pelicans forward, Anthony Davis.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS forward, Anthony Davis, has reportedly told his team that he wants to be traded and could be on his way to another NBA side before the 7 February deadline.

The Pelicans have expressed no interest in parting with their star forward, but Davis’ agent Rich Paul confirmed to The Associated Press that he would be looking for a new team when his current deal expires.

“Anthony wants to be traded to a team that allows him a chance to win consistently and compete for a championship,” Paul told ESPN, who first reported the story.

“Anthony wanted to be honest and clear with his intentions and that’s the reason for informing them of this decision now. That’s in the best interests of both Anthony’s and the organization’s future.”

NBA: New Orleans Pelicans at Los Angeles Lakers Could we see Anthony Davis and LeBron James link up before the 7 February trade deadline? Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

The five-time All-Star has been linked with a move to LA to play alongside Lebron James, but he has not spoken to the media about his future. Davis’s agent also represents Lakers star, James.

Davis can enter free agency next summer and rank amongst the top names on the market.

“We’re not trading him,” Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said last month. “I can say that to the world. We’re not going to trade him, no matter what. That’s not an option.”

The forward is having one of his best ever seasons – averaging 29.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.6 blocks and 1.7 steals per game.

The 25-year-old is currently sidelined with a finger injury.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Spanish second-tier club expelled for three years due to unpaid wages
    Spanish second-tier club expelled for three years due to unpaid wages
    Ronaldo spares Emre Can's blushes as below-par Juve see off Lazio
    Monaghan topple All-Ireland champions Dublin once again in Clones league opener
    IRELAND
    'Billy Vunipola does what he does best, he runs over fellas'
    'Billy Vunipola does what he does best, he runs over fellas'
    Cullen backs Kearney to step up performance to face England
    Former Man United striker Keane set to declare for Ireland
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'Trophies build egos' - Pochettino shrugs off cup exits as he targets bigger prizes for Spurs
    'Trophies build egos' - Pochettino shrugs off cup exits as he targets bigger prizes for Spurs
    Chelsea's 18-year-old starlet coy over transfer reports
    'Super difficult' for Neymar to be fit for Man United clash

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie