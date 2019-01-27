New job for Davy Fitz as Wexford manager takes coaching role with 2017 Clare champions

DAVY FITZGERALD IS set for a busy 2019 after being named coach of 2017 Clare hurling champions Sixmilebridge.

The Wexford manager will work under new manager Tim Crowe, while Timmy Crowe will be fitness trainer and Paddy Meehan will stand in as a selector at the Banner club.

Fitzgerald is a native of Sixmilebridge native, winning an All-Ireland club title with the side in 1996, while he’s won six county championship crowns.

After coming out on top in 2017, Sixmilebridge were knocked out of the county championship by neighbours Cratloe in the 2018 quarter-final.

Fitzgerald took over Wexford ahead of the 2017 season, and stepped down as the LIT manager after 16 years last October.

