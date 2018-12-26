This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 26 December, 2018
De Gea save 'probably' the best I've seen, says Solskjaer

A key save by David de Gea in Manchester United’s win over Huddersfield Town left Ole Gunnar Solskjaer amazed.

By The42 Team Wednesday 26 Dec 2018, 7:04 PM
1 hour ago 5,235 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4414564
David de Gea saves from Laurent Depoitre.

MAN UNITED BOSS Ole Gunnar Solskjaer described a save by David de Gea against Huddersfield Town as “probably” the best he has ever seen.

The Red Devils made it two wins from two under their caretaker manager on Wednesday as Paul Pogba’s double and a Nemanja Matic goal gave them a 3-1 victory over Huddersfield at Old Trafford.

The victory was not as comfortable as the 5-1 thrashing of Cardiff City last week and goalkeeper De Gea had to make one exceptional save to deny Laurent Depoitre, just three minutes before Pogba made it 2-0.

Solskjaer admitted it was a stunning piece of play from the Spain international.

“David’s save was the key moment for us,” he told MUTV. ”Every team, if you’re home or away, will get a chance, because there’s quality in every Premier League team. That save must be one of the best I’ve seen. Probably the best.”

Solskjaer conceded his side were not at their best during the opening minutes of the second half, having dominated the first 45 minutes.

The result is great. We started off slowly. We took one touch too many, we didn’t create too many chances early on,” he said.

“As we got the first goal, I think we settled down, we passed it quicker. There was a period just before half-time where you thought, ‘we’ll get the second here and game over’. Then, second half, the first seven or eight minutes, I think we struggled.”

Huddersfield boss David Wagner was frustrated his side did not make more of the chances they created before Mathias Jorgensen’s 88th-minute consolation goal.

“I’m not sure it was a deserved defeat,” he told BBC Sport. “We played very well. We had the first clear-cut chance and another one before half-time.

The second half, we had unbelievable opportunities. I don’t know how many we had. This is our problem. It was our problem again today.

“The players played very well. I’m very happy they showed the reaction after losing last week when we weren’t at our best.

“It was a very good performance, but we lost the game. They have world-class players. Paul Pogba’s goals were world-class and so was De Gea’s save.

“We wanted to play football against them and give them a fight and that’s what the players did. If we were clinical, we could have got something out of the game.”

The42 Team

About the author
The42 Team

