Wednesday 9 January, 2019
Waterford's De La Salle set up Harty Cup semi-final with Midleton after defeating St Colman's

The quarter-final win puts De La Salle back in the semi-finals after a three-year absence.

By Tomas McCarthy Wednesday 9 Jan 2019, 4:37 PM
42 minutes ago 1,090 Views No Comments
Eight players from Ballygunner were part of the winning De La Salle team
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

De La Salle Waterford 1-14
St Colman’s (Fermoy) 0-14

Tomas McCarthy reports from Fraher Field

DE LA SALLE College are back in the last four of the Dr Harty Cup after a three-year absence as they ground out victory in a game of two halves with St Colman’s this afternoon in Dungarvan.

Injury-time points by Mark Fitzgerald and Cormac Power sealed their place in the semi finals as the Waterford school withstood a late onslaught from the team in green.

Alan Kirwan’s goal helped them in an eight point lead after 23 minutes but Dermot Dooley’s side had to dig deep in the closing stages as Colman’s threatened an equaliser.

A sharper De La Salle utterly dominated the opening half hour of this contest. They sprinted five points ahead after eleven minutes. Cormac Power nailed three close range frees while Tom Gallagher obliged with two from long range as the Waterford school capitalised on the indiscipline of their opponents. James Kearney eventually got the visitors on scoreboard with thirteen on the clock.

On 20 minutes, Ben Hogan spilled a Kevin Mahony point attempt and Alan Kirwan was quickest to react and flicked the ball over the line (1-6 to 0-3). Subsequent points by Eoghan Reilly and Power (free) moved them eight in front.

Salle swarmed the middle and sent low ball into their lethal inside line. Reilly and Power struck spectacular efforts before the interval as they reached the dressing rooms 1-10 to 0-6 in front.

Colman’s retaliated with four unanswered points on the restart. Midfield duo Darragh Flynn (0-4) and Eoin Carey (0-3) spearheaded their comeback. It took De La Salle 21 minutes to register to first score of the second half via a Paddy Leavey free.

Leavey added another from play to offer them a four point cushion. Late points by Flynn, Carey and substitute Conor Barry seemed to tilt the momentum in favour of the Cork students but Salle resisted the pressure.

The two-time champions will oppose Midleton CBS in the semi finals on 26 January. They played out a draw in the group stages two months ago.

Scorers for De La Salle College: Cormac Power 0-6 (5fs), Alan Kirwan 1-0, Tom Gallagher 0-3 (3fs), Eoghan Reilly, Paddy Leavey 0-2 each, Mark Fitzgerald 0-1.

Scorers for St Colman’s College Fermoy: Darragh Flynn 0-4, David Lardner (4fs) 0-4 each, Eoin Carey 0-3 (2fs), James Kearney, Brian Roche, Conor Barry 0-1 each.

De La Salle College

1. Mark Kilgannon (Ballygunner)

2. Sean Harney (Ballygunner)

3. Darren Kenneally (De La Salle)

4. Sean O’Neill (Ballygunner)

7. Tom Gallagher (Ballygunner)

6. Cian Wadding (Roanmore)

5. Conor Ryan (Roanmore)

8. Kevin Mahony (Ballygunner)

9. Paddy Leavey (Ballygunner)

10. Alan Kirwan (Mount Sion)

11. Seaghan Walsh (De La Salle)

12. Mark Fitzgerald (Passage)

13. Eoghan Reilly (Passage)

14. Cormac Power (Ballygunner)

15. Gavin Corbett (Ballygunner)

Subs

18. Reuben Halloran (De La Salle) for Walsh (48)

17. Harry White (Roanmore) for Corbett (53)

20. Mikey Cummins (Passage) for Kirwan (59)

St Colman’s College Fermoy

1. Ben Hogan (Bride Rovers)

4. Ciaran O’Brien (St Catherines)

3. Jack Scannell (Fermoy)

2. Luke Ahearne (Fermoy)

5. Leon Doocey (Castlelyons)

6. Eoin Roche (Bride Rovers)

7. Greg Lardner (Fermoy)

8. Eoin Carey (Kilworth)

9. Darragh Flynn (Ballygiblin)

12. Patrick O’Flynn (Bride Rovers)

11. James Kearney (Castlelyons)

10. David Lardner (Fermoy)

13. David Morrison (Castlelyons)

14. Brian Roche (Bride Rovers)

15. Conleith Ryan (Bride Rovers)

Subs

19. Padraig O’Leary (Watergrasshill) for Ryan (40)

18. Conor Barry (Bride Rovers) for Morrison (48)

23. Peter Roche (Castlelyons) for Leon Doocey (57)

Referee: Fergal Horgan (Tipperary)

About the author
Tomas McCarthy
@tomasmcc
sport@the42.ie

    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    Coutinho told he has Barca future as bench duty continues for ex-Liverpool star
    Bayern confirm intention to sign English youngster from Chelsea after making £35m bid
    Teenage midfielder 'buzzing' after Liverpool debut
    Higuain could be on his way to the Premier League after Chelsea 'agree terms'
    'Big players rise to these big occasions': Leinster ready for toughest test
