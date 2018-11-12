FAI Cup-winning manager handed Derry City job for second spell

DERRY CITY HAVE announced Declan Devine as their new manager.

A disappointing season saw the Candystripes finish eighth out of 10 in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division — prompting Kenny Shiels’ exit after three years in charge.

Shiels had done an excellent job during a hugely-difficult period for the club — during which club captain Ryan McBride tragically passed away in March 2017 — and led them back to Europe as well as winning the League Cup this year.

However, they shipped 70 league goals in 2018 and a change was widely welcomed.

Former Derry goalkeeper Devine, who won the league with his hometown club as a player in 1997, has this evening been unveiled as Shiels’ replacement.

Kevin Deery, Paddy McCourt and Martin McCann have also come on board as part of his coaching staff.

Welcome back Declan Devine and his management team #RAWA28 pic.twitter.com/3iPNFEckm9 — Derry City FC (@derrycityfc) November 12, 2018

The 45-year-old previously managed the Brandywell side between 2012 and 2013, and led them to FAI Cup success in his first season thanks to a dramatic victory over St Patrick’s Athletic after extra-time at the Aviva Stadium.

However, he was sacked the following year despite finishing fourth in the league table. Devine has a rebuilding job on his hands as several players have already departed since the end of the season.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: