This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 10 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I've talked with Mick McCarthy and Gareth Southgate... I will make a decision soon'

Declan Rice’s international future remains unresolved.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 10 Jan 2019, 12:21 PM
51 minutes ago 6,620 Views 22 Comments
https://the42.ie/4432849
Rice playing for Ireland against USA in June.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Rice playing for Ireland against USA in June.
Rice playing for Ireland against USA in June.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THE SAGA SURROUNDING Declan Rice’s future as an international footballer is approaching a conclusion.

The West Ham United youngster says a decision is imminent on whether he will commit to the Republic of Ireland or England.

Rice, who qualifies to represent the Boys in Green via his grandparents from Cork, spoke to manager Mick McCarthy last month about the prospect of continuing with Ireland.

The 19-year-old played in three friendly fixtures for Ireland in 2018. However, he remains free to switch his allegiance until he has played in a competitive senior game.

England manager Gareth Southgate has also expressed his interest in the London-born player, who’s comfortable as a holding midfielder or in the centre of defence.

After establishing himself in the West Ham team and agreeing a new contract with the Premier League club recently, Rice says he’s now ready to address his international future. 

“Myself, my dad and my brother have talked with Ireland coach Mick McCarthy and I’ve also spoken to Gareth Southgate. They’ve both said that whenever I’m ready, it’s up to me to make a decision,” he told The Evening Standard.

“There was so much going on earlier in the season but now most of that has been sorted, so I will make a decision soon. 

“As for now, I want to play at the top level throughout my career. I want to win trophies, even the Champions League. You have to be ambitious. If not, what’s the point?”

Rice’s form in West Ham’s midfield has seen him linked with a move to Manchester City, with newspaper reports claiming that the Premier League champions have identified him as a potential long-term successor to 33-year-old Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho.

In an interview last week, Mick McCarthy said he has given Rice a deadline of March — when the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign begins with games against Gibraltar and Georgia — to declare his international intentions.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    Coutinho told he has Barca future as bench duty continues for ex-Liverpool star
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    FOOTBALL
    'They don't just beat you, they annihilate you' - Burton boss Clough gracious after City slaughter
    'They don't just beat you, they annihilate you' - Burton boss Clough gracious after City slaughter
    Tuchel slams PSG arrogance after shock loss
    'We wished we could get 10, maybe next time'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'I've talked with Mick McCarthy and Gareth Southgate... I will make a decision soon'
    'I've talked with Mick McCarthy and Gareth Southgate... I will make a decision soon'
    'I had some tough moments' - West Ham's Nasri feared his career was over with 18-month doping ban
    Pilkington makes Championship move after exclusion from Cardiff's Premier League squad
    BOXING
    'She has good morals': Pete Taylor opens up on pre-Rio Olympics split with daughter Katie
    'She has good morals': Pete Taylor opens up on pre-Rio Olympics split with daughter Katie
    Critically acclaimed 'Katie' film to air on RTÉ and become available in UK next week
    Dublin's Lynn 'The Hunter' Harvey lands her dream fight for the European title
    MUNSTER
    Positive scan clears Chris Farrell to start Munster's crucial Champions Cup clash in Gloucester
    Positive scan clears Chris Farrell to start Munster's crucial Champions Cup clash in Gloucester
    Midleton hit 7 goals and CBC strike late winner as two Cork schools advance to Harty Cup semi-finals
    'Booster weeks' leave Munster turnover threat O'Mahony fresh

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie