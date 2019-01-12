This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 12 January, 2019
Declan Rice scores his first West Ham goal to put the Hammers ahead against Arsenal

A sweetly-struck shot from the 19-year-old gave the home side a deserved lead.

By Cian Roche Saturday 12 Jan 2019, 2:02 PM
18 minutes ago 1,637 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4436773
Declan Rice gives West Ham the lead against Arsenal.
Image: Steven Paston
Declan Rice gives West Ham the lead against Arsenal.
Declan Rice gives West Ham the lead against Arsenal.
Image: Steven Paston

DECLAN RICE CELEBRATED his first West Ham goal this afternoon to give the Hammers the lead at home to Arsenal.

The midfielder enjoyed an excellent first-half of action and West Ham almost had a half-time lead – Samir Nasri’s lay-off found Felipe Anderson who’s low shot fizzed by the left post.

The home side did break the deadlock three minutes after the restart and it was the game’s most potent duo again involved in the build-up.

Anderson took the ball down the right-hand flank and pulled his cross back for Nasri. The Frenchman controlled the ball and slipped a neat pass into the path of Rice who took the strike on first time.

His effort flew into the top right-hand corner of the net to give Manuel Pellegrini’s side a deserved lead.

It was the 19-year-old’s first goal for the London club and adds to what has already been a wonderfully successful season for the young midfielder.

Speaking this week, Rice said his focus was very much on his club career at this moment in time and that a decision on his international future would come soon.

