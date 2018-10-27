'A huge future ahead of him' - Declan Rice impresses again as 10-man West Ham hold Leicester

West Ham United's Declan Rice (left) and Leicester City's James Maddison battle for the ball.

A LATE WILFRED Ndidi goal earned Leicester a point as they drew 1-1 at home to 10-man West Ham in the Premier League today.

The Hammers took a first-half lead through Fabián Balbuena, but were hampered after captain Mark Noble was sent off for a poor challenge on 38 minutes.

Meanwhile, Declan Rice, who has established himself as a regular in the West Ham midfield this season, impressed with an assured performance not for the first time of late.

The 19-year-old — who is in an international tug of war with England and Ireland currently vying for his services — was named man of the match amid an influential display.

BT Sport pundits Chris Sutton and Owen Hargreaves praised the youngster hailing him as “brilliant” and “exceptional”.

Co-commentator John Hartson added that Rice has “a huge future ahead of him”.

Credit to Mark Noble. Complaining about this red card takes massive testicles. How do those things fit in his little shorts?? pic.twitter.com/XO6mGEOVTb — Sam's Army Podcast (@samsarmy) October 27, 2018

