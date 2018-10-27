This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Saturday 27 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'A huge future ahead of him' - Declan Rice impresses again as 10-man West Ham hold Leicester

The Hammers survived despite Mark Noble’s first-half sending off for a poor challenge.

By The42 Team Saturday 27 Oct 2018, 7:34 PM
1 hour ago 3,653 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4309903
West Ham United's Declan Rice (left) and Leicester City's James Maddison battle for the ball.
Image: Mike Egerton
West Ham United's Declan Rice (left) and Leicester City's James Maddison battle for the ball.
West Ham United's Declan Rice (left) and Leicester City's James Maddison battle for the ball.
Image: Mike Egerton

A LATE WILFRED Ndidi goal earned Leicester a point as they drew 1-1 at home to 10-man West Ham in the Premier League today.

The Hammers took a first-half lead through Fabián Balbuena, but were hampered after captain Mark Noble was sent off for a poor challenge on 38 minutes.

Meanwhile, Declan Rice, who has established himself as a regular in the West Ham midfield this season, impressed with an assured performance not for the first time of late.

The 19-year-old — who is in an international tug of war with England and Ireland currently vying for his services — was named man of the match amid an influential display.

BT Sport pundits Chris Sutton and Owen Hargreaves praised the youngster hailing him as “brilliant” and “exceptional”.

Co-commentator John Hartson added that Rice has “a huge future ahead of him”.

More to follow

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Another new job for Paul Lambert as Ipswich Town appoint ex-Celtic midfielder
    Another new job for Paul Lambert as Ipswich Town appoint ex-Celtic midfielder
    Eriksson returns to international management for the first time since 2010 World Cup
    'You lose against Juventus and they have 70% possession... Could you imagine that with Ferguson?'
    LIVERPOOL
    âHe has a broken thumb and plays with a braceâ: Klopp praises Mane for playing through the pain
    ‘He has a broken thumb and plays with a brace’: Klopp praises Mane for playing through the pain
    Salah and Mane instrumental as Liverpool go top of the Premier League
    As it happened: Liverpool v Cardiff, Premier League
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Helicopter crashes outside stadium following Leicester-West Ham Premier League game
    Helicopter crashes outside stadium following Leicester-West Ham Premier League game
    'I'm just focused on playing at the moment' - Man-of-the-match Rice brushes aside England-Ireland questions
    9 months on from horror injury, Ireland's James McCarthy returns

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie