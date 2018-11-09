This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Declan Rice: International call is one of the hardest decisions I will make

West Ham defender won’t rush into declaring for either Ireland or England.

By The42 Team Friday 9 Nov 2018, 10:12 AM
1 hour ago 3,982 Views 21 Comments
Rice: three senior Ireland caps.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Rice: three senior Ireland caps.
Rice: three senior Ireland caps.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

DECLAN RICE HAS told both Ireland and England that he needs more time before making a call on his international future.

In an interview with the Times Ireland, West Ham’s teenage defender said that the decision is ‘one of the hardest’ that he will have to make in his career.

Rice, 19, represented Ireland at underage level and has made three senior appearances for the Boys in Green — although, crucially, never in a competitive fixture which leaves him eligible to transfer allegiance to the country of his birth.

Recent reports indicated that England manager Gareth Southgate had convinced Rice to make an international u-turn but Martin O’Neill remains hopeful that he will commit his future to Ireland.

“Without a doubt it is not an easy decision,” Rice said. “It is one of the hardest I will have to make in my career.

“Martin was excellent when he came to my house and Gareth was excellent and they both understand the position I am in. I said I just need some time.

“I need to make the right decision, what is best for me and my family.”

