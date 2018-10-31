This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 31 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Declan Rice nearing England switch after further Southgate talks - reports

It looks like the tug of war could be over.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 31 Oct 2018, 1:03 PM
45 minutes ago 2,403 Views 11 Comments
http://the42.ie/4314886

DECLAN RICE IS set to officially pledge his international future to England, according to reports this morning.

Declan Rice celebrates Graham Burke's goal Rice has won three senior caps for Ireland. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Paul Lennon reports in the Irish Daily Star that the saga surrounding the West Ham United teenager’s allegiances will now draw to a close and he will switch to the country of his birth.

It’s been reported that the 19-year-old defender met with Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate again earlier this month at St George’s Park. 

Southgate assured Rice that he would become a key member of the squad if he did commit and in what would be a huge blow to Martin O’Neill, Rice has reportedly told family and close friends that he’s declaring for England.

Rice, who can play in defence or midfield, has been capped in three friendly matches for the Boys in Green, whom he qualifies to represent through his grandparents, but has turned down call-ups for recent competitive fixtures.

The London-born teen represented Ireland from U16 to U21 level before making his senior bow in March but can still opt to change his allegiance to his country of birth as he has yet to play in a senior competitive international.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHICAGO
    'Even if Johnny Sexton isn't here, Ireland are a very good team'
    'Even if Johnny Sexton isn't here, Ireland are a very good team'
    Ruddock to captain Ireland as Chicago clash offers important opportunities
    'People have their own opinions. You can't hide from it... I have thick skin'
    ITALY
    Venice hit by heavy flooding as 11 people die in storms across Italy
    Venice hit by heavy flooding as 11 people die in storms across Italy
    Ireland injury concerns ease ahead of Schmidt's delayed arrival in Chicago
    Letter from Chicago: Schmidt's Ireland arrive as Warriors show world-class quality
    FOOTBALL
    Chelsea coach Ianni fined Â£6,000 after touchline clash with Mourinho
    Chelsea coach Ianni fined £6,000 after touchline clash with Mourinho
    Gareth Bale's agent hits back after El Clasico criticism
    'It's worst for my mother and my sisters. They are stunned' - Ronaldo's family 'very angry' over rape allegation
    IRELAND
    Declan Rice nearing England switch after further Southgate talks - reports
    Declan Rice nearing England switch after further Southgate talks - reports
    Ireland not ruling Conor Murray out of sensational return to face the All Blacks
    Sexton stays at home as Schmidt names 26-man squad for Chicago

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie