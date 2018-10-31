Declan Rice nearing England switch after further Southgate talks - reports

DECLAN RICE IS set to officially pledge his international future to England, according to reports this morning.

Rice has won three senior caps for Ireland. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Paul Lennon reports in the Irish Daily Star that the saga surrounding the West Ham United teenager’s allegiances will now draw to a close and he will switch to the country of his birth.

It’s been reported that the 19-year-old defender met with Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate again earlier this month at St George’s Park.

Southgate assured Rice that he would become a key member of the squad if he did commit and in what would be a huge blow to Martin O’Neill, Rice has reportedly told family and close friends that he’s declaring for England.

Rice, who can play in defence or midfield, has been capped in three friendly matches for the Boys in Green, whom he qualifies to represent through his grandparents, but has turned down call-ups for recent competitive fixtures.

The London-born teen represented Ireland from U16 to U21 level before making his senior bow in March but can still opt to change his allegiance to his country of birth as he has yet to play in a senior competitive international.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: