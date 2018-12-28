This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 28 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Declan Rice commits long-term future to boyhood club West Ham

The 19-year-old midfielder has been in outstanding form for the Hammers since making his senior breakthrough.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 28 Dec 2018, 5:32 PM
29 minutes ago 1,769 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4416464

DECLAN RICE HAS committed his long-term future to boyhood club West Ham United, after putting pen-to-paper on a contract until summer 2024, with the option to extend it by a further 12 months.

The 19-year-old, who came up through the ranks of the club’s academy, has become a key player for the Hammers since his senior breakthrough last year and news of Rice’s commitment is a major fillip for Manuel Pellegrini’s side.

Southampton v West Ham United - Premier League - St Mary's Rice celebrates West Ham's win at Southampton last night. Source: Andrew Matthews

Rice, who has made 19 first-team appearances this term, has yet to announce his decision on whether he’ll declare his international allegiance for Ireland or the country of his birth, England.

His performances for West Ham has seen the holding midfielder’s worth soar in recent months and although he was under contract at the London Olympic Stadium until 2020, the club have moved quickly to ward off interested parties.

The London-born teenager, who turns 20 in January, joined West Ham at the age of 14 having been released by Chelsea and has already passed 50 first-team appearances for the Hammers, including 16 starts this season under Pellegrini. 

Rice, whose influence continues to grow, has represented Ireland at every age level from U16 up through his Cork-born grandparents, but after making his senior international debut in a friendly against Turkey last Month, made himself unavailable for the Uefa Nations League campaign to consider his options.

Following talks with new Ireland boss Mick McCarthy, recent reports suggest Rice is ready to declare for Ireland over the Three Lions, but no formal announcement has been made. 

Commenting on his new West Ham deal, he said: “I’m absolutely delighted to have got the contract done, signed and to commit my future to the club until 2024. I’m absolutely ecstatic”.

Without a doubt, the plan was always to stay at West Ham. I’ve had the support from the fans, from the players and from the manager and now, to get it done and commit myself to this Club is a very special moment and I’m over the moon.

“I’ve now played 50 games for the first team and I’m progressing week-in, week-out, learning from a top manager and top players. I’m still young, so to put more years on my contract and keep developing here is the best thing for me to do now. With the support of the manager, the players, everyone, it was the right thing to do.”

Joint-chairman David Sullivan said: “Signing Declan to a new long-term contract is something we have been planning for and working round the clock on and I, the board, the manager and Declan himself are all very happy that everything has now been completed.”  

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne look back on a memorable year for Irish rugby.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    FOOTBALL
    'I am happy at Juventus': Allegri dismisses speculation linking him to Man United job
    'I am happy at Juventus': Allegri dismisses speculation linking him to Man United job
    Ex-United defender Stam takes charge at Eredivisie strugglers
    Afghanistan slaps travel ban on football chiefs as graphic details of alleged sexual abuse emerge
    LIVERPOOL
    Riise: Bellamy 'could have ended my career' with golf club attack
    Riise: Bellamy 'could have ended my career' with golf club attack
    Klopp delivers Liverpool injury update as Milner ruled out of Arsenal clash
    'He has more words and is trying to sing': Seán Cox's wife reveals 'encouraging' progress in his recovery
    MUNSTER
    Conan relishes head-to-head battle with Stander as he aims for big 2019
    Conan relishes head-to-head battle with Stander as he aims for big 2019
    200th appearance for Healy as Leinster bring their heavy artillery to Limerick
    Stander captains Munster as JVG recalls his big guns for visit of Leinster
    ULSTER
    Connacht seek ruthless response on home turf after RDS heartbreak
    Connacht seek ruthless response on home turf after RDS heartbreak
    Emotional Speight set for Ulster farewell against former coach Friend
    Try scorer against Munster suspended for Ulster's ties with Connacht and Leinster

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie