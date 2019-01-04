This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dejan Lovren was Liverpool's weakest link against City, says Phil Babb

The Croatia defender’s decision making has been called into question after a 2-1 loss to the reigning English champions.

By The42 Team Friday 4 Jan 2019, 3:36 PM
26 minutes ago 904 Views 4 Comments
Dejan Lovren picks up a yellow card for this tackle on Sergio Aguero on Thursday night.
FORMER LIVERPOOL DEFENDER Phil Babb believes Dejan Lovren was the Merseyside club’s weakest link in Thursday’s 2-1 loss to Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp’s side had the opportunity to extend their lead over City to 10 points with a win, but a stylish showing from the home side cut the deficit to just four points.

Leroy Sane’s second-half strike was enough to edge the clash, with Roberto Firmino having cancelled out Sergio Aguero’s postage-stamp opener.

And while Aguero’s unstoppable strike would have troubled even the best backlines, Babb singled out Lovren due to his overall “sketchy” performance.

Manchester City v Liverpool - Premier League - Etihad Stadium Dejan Lovren tangles with Sergio Aguero. Source: Richard Sellers

“To say that Aguero specifically targeted Lovren, I’m not too sure,” the former Ireland international told Sky Sports.

But if you look across that back line you would probably say the weakest link is Dejan Lovren – and he pretty much proved that last night.

“Even towards the end when Liverpool were pushing forward and [Virgil] van Dijk was up, Lovren was playing straight balls into the box.

You need to angle them so there’s a better chance for the second ball and the knock-down. He had a sketchy game at best.

“But what can you say about Sergio Aguero? He’s genuinely a world-class striker and a great asset for City.”

Aguero continued his record of scoring in every home match against Liverpool with his opening strike, and former City striker Darius Vassell echoed Babb’s praise of the Argentine, citing him as a perfect example for youngsters to follow.

“I always go to Aguero for ability and the runs he makes and the decisions that he makes in the penalty area,” Vassell said.

“When he did get in the box he was very clinical. At that moment in the game he showed his true qualities.

It’s the angles of your runs, where you can take defenders and the quality of setting yourself up to get a strike at goal.

“He’s one of the best at that and we use him as an example.”

Gavan Casey, Murray Kinsella and Andy Dunne preview the weekend’s action:


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

