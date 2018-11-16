This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 16 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lovren mocks Spain and appears to aim dig at Ramos in video

The Croatia centre-back was celebrating his country’s win over Luis Enrique’s side.

By The42 Team Friday 16 Nov 2018, 2:17 PM
52 minutes ago 1,417 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4343848
Lovren labelled Spain 'pussies' in an Instagram video.
Lovren labelled Spain 'pussies' in an Instagram video.
Lovren labelled Spain 'pussies' in an Instagram video.

DEJAN LOVREN HAS mocked Spain, and appeared to take aim at Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos specifically, in an Instagram live video following Croatia’s win over Luis Enrique’s men.

The World Cup runners-up claimed an impressive 3-2 win over Spain in Thursday’s Nations League clash to leave the group wide open ahead of Sunday’s crunch meeting with England.

In the build-up to the game, Lovren had aimed a dig at Ramos by claiming that he is overrated, suggesting the quality of his Real Madrid team-mates would often mask any mistakes he made on the pitch.

Ramos refused to retaliate in response to the Liverpool defender although all eyes were on the pair as they faced off against each other in Zagreb on Thursday night.

Despite Ramos finding the net from the penalty spot, Tin Jedvaj’s double helped Croatia to claim a famous 3-2 victory.

And Lovren did not hold back in his post-match celebrations as he once again seemed to take a swipe at the Madrid captain, seemingly boasting that he had elbowed his opponent.

He said on an Instagram live video when asked about how he almost scored from a header: “I’d wish that more than anything [to have scored]! But he got the elbow! I killed him!”

He continued: “Aha! Aha! 3-2! And you just keep talking at the press conference, dude… They are just pussies!” 

Former Southampton defender Lovren also criticised Luis Enrique’s side for being “rude”, telling reporters after the match: “We showed bigger balls than them. They were rude on the pitch, no fair play.

“We lost 6-0 in Elche but we were fair. Only [Alvaro] Morata congratulated us, I’ve never experienced that and I am glad because they thought they were bigger than us and we proved them wrong.”

Ramos is, of course, no stranger to controversial clashes with Liverpool players, with the defender at the centre of the Champions League final incident that saw Mohamed Salah taken off after 31 minutes.

He was subsequently forced to defend his actions following widespread criticism and claims that he set out to intentionally injure the Egyptian and put him out of the game.

There was also claims that the Spaniard elbowed Loris Karius in the same game, with the German goalkeeper having stated that Ramos hasn’t apologised to him since the event – a clash that Ramos laughed off in the aftermath.

The 32-year-old, who will miss Spain’s friendly meeting with Bosnia & Herzegovina having picked up a knock against Croatia, has tweeted to play down the severity of his injury, insisting he will “be back in no time.”

- Omni

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

‘The fans feel a little bit disappointed at the moment with us… It’s their choice not to come’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Locks and LOLs for record-breaking New Zealand stalwarts
    Locks and LOLs for record-breaking New Zealand stalwarts
    Scars of 2016 remain for Schmidt as he prepares for 'spiky and physical' All Blacks clash
    'I know he can’t wait to get out there and have a shot at these guys'
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    'The fans feel a little bit disappointed at the moment with us... It's their choice not to come'
    'The fans feel a little bit disappointed at the moment with us... It's their choice not to come'
    'I didn't think when I left Derry six months ago that I'd be here right now'
    Simon Coveney hits out at 'idiots' who booed God Save the Queen at Northern Ireland match
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    It's time to man up and take responsibility, says Ireland captain Seamus Coleman
    It's time to man up and take responsibility, says Ireland captain Seamus Coleman
    Brilliant Randolph ensures Ireland avoid Dublin defeat to the North
    As it happened: Ireland vs Northern Ireland, International friendly
    IRELAND
    Van der Flier to start for Ireland against All Blacks as Dan Leavy ruled out
    Van der Flier to start for Ireland against All Blacks as Dan Leavy ruled out
    Ireland well-beaten once again as World T20 proves a 'very tough learning curve'
    Kerr slams Ireland's 'abysmal' record as downward spiral under O'Neill continues
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Outgoing Premier League chief's approved Â£5 million 'golden handshake' condemned
    Outgoing Premier League chief's approved £5 million 'golden handshake' condemned
    Gerrard: Klopp will deliver title for Liverpool and I don't want his job... yet
    Video Assistant Referees to be used in Premier League from next season

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie