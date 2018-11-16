Lovren mocks Spain and appears to aim dig at Ramos in video

DEJAN LOVREN HAS mocked Spain, and appeared to take aim at Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos specifically, in an Instagram live video following Croatia’s win over Luis Enrique’s men.

The World Cup runners-up claimed an impressive 3-2 win over Spain in Thursday’s Nations League clash to leave the group wide open ahead of Sunday’s crunch meeting with England.

In the build-up to the game, Lovren had aimed a dig at Ramos by claiming that he is overrated, suggesting the quality of his Real Madrid team-mates would often mask any mistakes he made on the pitch.

Ramos refused to retaliate in response to the Liverpool defender although all eyes were on the pair as they faced off against each other in Zagreb on Thursday night.

Despite Ramos finding the net from the penalty spot, Tin Jedvaj’s double helped Croatia to claim a famous 3-2 victory.

And Lovren did not hold back in his post-match celebrations as he once again seemed to take a swipe at the Madrid captain, seemingly boasting that he had elbowed his opponent.

He said on an Instagram live video when asked about how he almost scored from a header: “I’d wish that more than anything [to have scored]! But he got the elbow! I killed him!”

He continued: “Aha! Aha! 3-2! And you just keep talking at the press conference, dude… They are just pussies!”

Former Southampton defender Lovren also criticised Luis Enrique’s side for being “rude”, telling reporters after the match: “We showed bigger balls than them. They were rude on the pitch, no fair play.

“We lost 6-0 in Elche but we were fair. Only [Alvaro] Morata congratulated us, I’ve never experienced that and I am glad because they thought they were bigger than us and we proved them wrong.”

Ramos is, of course, no stranger to controversial clashes with Liverpool players, with the defender at the centre of the Champions League final incident that saw Mohamed Salah taken off after 31 minutes.

He was subsequently forced to defend his actions following widespread criticism and claims that he set out to intentionally injure the Egyptian and put him out of the game.

There was also claims that the Spaniard elbowed Loris Karius in the same game, with the German goalkeeper having stated that Ramos hasn’t apologised to him since the event – a clash that Ramos laughed off in the aftermath.

The 32-year-old, who will miss Spain’s friendly meeting with Bosnia & Herzegovina having picked up a knock against Croatia, has tweeted to play down the severity of his injury, insisting he will “be back in no time.”

