Zagreb court drops perjury charges against Dejan Lovren

Dejan Lovren in action for Croatia during the 2018 World Cup.

PERJURY CHARGES AGAINST Liverpool and Croatia defender Dejan Lovren have been dropped, a Croatian court has confirmed.

The centre-back was alleged to have provided a false testimony in the trial of former Dinamo Zagreb director Zdravko Mamic in September 2017, but a Zagreb court dropped the charges on Monday.

Mamic was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison for corruption last June, with a court ruling he had made illegal profits on player transfers.

Lovren maintained his innocence throughout the case, releasing a statement via social media when he was charged.

“I want to say this to all, especially to my family, friends, supporters in my homeland, my club’s fans in England, I am innocent,” Lovren posted on Instagram.

“I didn’t commit any criminal offence. I am proud of my life, every step of my life, everything that my family and I have created. No one can dirty that. No media, malicious people, nothing.”

Real Madrid’s Ballon d’Or-winning midfielder Luka Modric was charged with perjury in relation to the same case, and his charges were dropped last month.

