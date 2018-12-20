This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'It was an amazing reaction': Pochettino praises Alli after bottle throwing incident

The England midfielder was hit on the head as he took a throw-in in the second half.

By AFP Thursday 20 Dec 2018, 6:25 PM
1 hour ago 1,543 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4408798
Alli celebrates scoring against Arsenal on Wednesday night.
Image: Frank Augstein
Alli celebrates scoring against Arsenal on Wednesday night.
Alli celebrates scoring against Arsenal on Wednesday night.
Image: Frank Augstein

ARSENAL HAVE IDENTIFIED a man they suspect of throwing a plastic bottle at Tottenham's Dele Alli during Spurs' 2-0 League Cup quarter-final victory over their bitter north London rivals.

The England midfielder — who scored a delightful goal to put Spurs 2-0 up at the Emirates — was hit on the head as he took a throw-in in the second half.

Arsenal said in a statement that the club had been “embarrassed” by the incident, promising the individual concerned would face a lengthy ban.

The club statement said that the suspect left the stadium immediately after throwing the bottle at Alli in the 73rd minute of the match but an image of him has been found by analysing CCTV footage of the crowd.

“We are liaising with the Metropolitan Police and investigations continue in order to apprehend the culprit,” the club added.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino praised 22-year-old Alli for the control he showed during the incident.

Dele Alli file photo Pochettino praised Alli's reaction to the incident last night during Spurs' 2-0 win. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

“It was an amazing reaction,” he told reporters on Thursday. “In another country the player was going to be down on the pitch. Dele behaved really well.

“Arsenal should be grateful to him because the player could have gone down and created a massive problem.”

And the Spurs boss said he did not think Arsenal should be punished.

Earlier this week a Tottenham fan was handed a four-year football banning order after throwing a banana skin towards Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang when the teams met in an acrimonious clash at the Emirates on 2 December.

Arsenal and Tottenham have both been fined by the Football Association for failing to control their players in that Premier League derby, which Arsenal won 4-2.

Both sets of players were involved in a fracas after Eric Dier celebrated his goal in front of Arsenal’s substitutes. Spurs have been fined £50,000 with Arsenal receiving a £45,000 sanction.

© – AFP 2018

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne preview another big weekend of rugby action and dissect the week’s main talking points.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

