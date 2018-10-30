This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I couldn't see myself improving anywhere else': Dele Alli signs new deal to stay at Spurs until 2024

Spurs squad ‘all want to be part of something special’, midfielder says.

By Niall Kelly Tuesday 30 Oct 2018, 12:18 PM
Alli: has already made 150+ competitive appearances for Spurs.
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HAVE tied down star midfielder Dele Alli to a new deal which keeps him at the North London club until 2024.

Still only 22, Alli has already made over 150 competitive appearances for Spurs as well as cementing his place as an England regular.

“We’ve got a great manager, a great group of players, and I couldn’t see myself improving as a player anywhere else,” he said.

After almost five weeks out with a hamstring injury, Alli came off the bench in last night’s 1-0 defeat against Manchester City, a result which sees Spurs remain fifth in the Premier League table.

“I’m happy. I feel good. I feel fit,” he told the club website on Tuesday.

“Obviously it was disappointing with the injury I had recently but I’ve come back, I feel strong and I’ve been putting in some good work.

“It’s been a good few years but I don’t really look too much into the past or what’s happened so far. I want to keep improving and like I said, I feel I’m at a great club to do that.

“It’s an amazing bunch of players we’ve got here. They’re all good people as well, everyone gets on well. Everyone’s pushing each other every day in training and in games. We all want to be part of something special and to do that, we all have to be throwing our weight and helping each other out.”

