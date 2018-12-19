This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Spurs star Dele Alli says bottle-throwing incident made his goal and win 'sweeter'

There were unsavoury scenes as Tottenham defeated their North London rivals Arsenal.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 19 Dec 2018, 10:55 PM
2 hours ago 3,221 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/4406594

TOTTENHAM STAR DELE Alli has said that being hit by a plastic bottle during his side’s win over North London rivals Arsenal and his subsequent ’2-0′ gesture, made his goal “sweeter”.

Britain Soccer League Cup 2-0: Dele Alli. Source: Frank Augstein

The England midfielder doubled Spurs’ lead with a sumptuous chip in the second half of their League Cup quarter-final win at the Emirates Stadium, but unsavoury scenes soon followed.

His contribution provoked a disgraceful reaction from an Arsenal fan, who threw a plastic bottle that hit the player on the back of the head in the 73rd minute.

Appearing unharmed, he gestured towards the Gunners fans, re-emphasising the scoreline.

“It is what it is. It made the goal a little bit sweeter and the win,” was what the unfazed goalscorer told Sky Sports of the incident, but added of the game:

“I think when we came here last time we didn’t get the result we wanted so we knew how important it was today. It was a big test for us and I think it was a strong performance from us.”

He then took to Twitter to share a picture of him gesturing the scoreline to Arsenal fans.

