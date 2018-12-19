Spurs star Dele Alli says bottle-throwing incident made his goal and win 'sweeter'

TOTTENHAM STAR DELE Alli has said that being hit by a plastic bottle during his side’s win over North London rivals Arsenal and his subsequent ’2-0′ gesture, made his goal “sweeter”.

2-0: Dele Alli. Source: Frank Augstein

The England midfielder doubled Spurs’ lead with a sumptuous chip in the second half of their League Cup quarter-final win at the Emirates Stadium, but unsavoury scenes soon followed.

His contribution provoked a disgraceful reaction from an Arsenal fan, who threw a plastic bottle that hit the player on the back of the head in the 73rd minute.

Dele Alli was struck by a bottle thrown from the crowd during Tottenham Hotspur's 2-0 win over North London rivals Arsenal.



Appearing unharmed, he gestured towards the Gunners fans, re-emphasising the scoreline.

“It is what it is. It made the goal a little bit sweeter and the win,” was what the unfazed goalscorer told Sky Sports of the incident, but added of the game:

“I think when we came here last time we didn’t get the result we wanted so we knew how important it was today. It was a big test for us and I think it was a strong performance from us.”

He then took to Twitter to share a picture of him gesturing the scoreline to Arsenal fans.

