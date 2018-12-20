This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 20 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Police and Arsenal launch investigation after Dele Alli struck on head by bottle

The Spurs star scored the second goal for his side but their victory was marred by the incident.

By The42 Team Thursday 20 Dec 2018, 12:15 PM
59 minutes ago 675 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4407149
Dele Alli in action for Spurs against Arsenal in their Carabao Cup quarter-final.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Dele Alli in action for Spurs against Arsenal in their Carabao Cup quarter-final.
Dele Alli in action for Spurs against Arsenal in their Carabao Cup quarter-final.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

THE METROPOLITAN POLICE and Arsenal are investigating an incident in which Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli was hit on the head by a bottle during the two sides’ Carabao Cup quarter-final clash.

Alli scored the second goal for his side in a 2-0 win that set up a semi-final meeting with Chelsea next month, but Spurs’ victory was marred by the incident.

No arrests have been made but Arsenal and the Metropolitan Police are working together on the issue, the force said in a statement.

“The Met is working with Arsenal Football Club to identify the person responsible for an incident where a bottle was thrown onto the pitch during the Arsenal v Tottenham match on Wednesday 19 December,” the statement said.

“There has been no arrest in relation to this specific incident. Seven people were arrested as part of the policing operation for this match for a variety of offences including possession of drugs; public order and assault on police.”

England international Alli was clearly unhappy about the incident but was pushed away from the situation by Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

He made light of the moment on social media following the game, posting a photograph where he is gesturing to Arsenal fans with the game’s scoreline.

But Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino was unimpressed with the incident and condemned the bottle being thrown, which opposite number Unai Emery said he did not see.

“Lucky that it wasn’t a big issue. Come on, when we play a derby we hate each other in a good way, but that looks in a bad way, looking to damage an opponent,” said Pochettino. “I cannot talk in general [terms] because only one stupid person made a mistake.”

The incident comes after projectiles, including a banana skin, were thrown when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a penalty in Arsenal’s 4-2 win over Spurs in the Premier League on 2 December.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Owen: Pogba would be one of the world's best if he played under Klopp or Guardiola
    FOOTBALL
    Man United risk writing off two seasons with Solskjaer caretaker appointment - Fletcher
    Man United risk writing off two seasons with Solskjaer caretaker appointment - Fletcher
    Mourinho had to 'take the consequences' — Klopp
    Solskjaer set to replace Mourinho after Man United gaffe
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    'A dual role' - Phelan assures A-League side he's committed through Old Trafford stint
    'A dual role' - Phelan assures A-League side he's committed through Old Trafford stint
    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and 4 other Ferguson pupils who became teachers
    Mourinho 'immensely proud' to have managed United as he releases statement after sacking
    MUNSTER
    Gloucester out-half Cipriani a major doubt for European showdown with Munster
    Gloucester out-half Cipriani a major doubt for European showdown with Munster
    Munster increase capacity of Thomond for Champions Cup pool decider
    Nomadic scrum-half Mathewson keen on long-term Munster stay
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Emery refuses to guarantee Ozil's Arsenal future after Spurs reverse
    Emery refuses to guarantee Ozil's Arsenal future after Spurs reverse
    5 problems the new Man United manager needs to solve
    Guardiola hails assured debut from 17-year-old Man City youngster

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie