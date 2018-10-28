This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 28 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

UFC and ONE Championship confirm first major fighter trade in MMA history

‘Mighty Mouse’ and Ben Askren are trading places.

By Gavan Casey Sunday 28 Oct 2018, 12:18 PM
56 minutes ago 2,195 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4310426
'Mighty Mouse' has joined ONE Championship from the UFC
Image: Graham Hughes
'Mighty Mouse' has joined ONE Championship from the UFC
'Mighty Mouse' has joined ONE Championship from the UFC
Image: Graham Hughes

MMA’S FIRST MAJOR trade is officially a done deal.

Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson has been released from his contract by Dana White and joined ONE Championship. Going the other way, former ONE welterweight champion Ben Askren will leave the organisation and sign with the UFC.

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong confirmed the move on Twitter last night, with ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson announcing his move on his own account.

The idea was first pitched by Johnson’s representatives at First Round Management following ‘Mighty Mouse”s defeat to Henry Cejudo, per ESPN.

Johnson’s coach Matt Hume is ONE’s vice president of operations.

Former Bellator welterweight champ Askren has been ‘retired’ for just under a year, but has remained open to fighting names such as George St Pierre and Rory MacDonald.

Since news of the trade was first reported, the former Bellator star has called out a number of UFC stars on Twitter, including Liverpool’s recently-defeated Darren Till.

Both Johnson and Askren’s respective debuts will be announced by their new employers in due course.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

Lobov loses decision to Johnson at UFC Moncton

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Another new job for Paul Lambert as Ipswich Town appoint ex-Celtic midfielder
    Another new job for Paul Lambert as Ipswich Town appoint ex-Celtic midfielder
    Eriksson returns to international management for the first time since 2010 World Cup
    'You lose against Juventus and they have 70% possession... Could you imagine that with Ferguson?'
    LIVERPOOL
    âHe has a broken thumb and plays with a braceâ: Klopp praises Mane for playing through the pain
    ‘He has a broken thumb and plays with a brace’: Klopp praises Mane for playing through the pain
    Salah and Mane instrumental as Liverpool go top of the Premier League
    As it happened: Liverpool v Cardiff, Premier League
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Mourinho takes another jab at Man United board
    Mourinho takes another jab at Man United board
    Helicopter crashes outside stadium following Leicester-West Ham Premier League game
    'I'm just focused on playing at the moment' - Man-of-the-match Rice brushes aside England-Ireland questions

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie