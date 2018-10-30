This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I can handle that' - Demirbay calm amid Liverpool interest

Reports in Germany have suggested that Liverpool watched the twice-capped German international midfielder.

By The42 Team Tuesday 30 Oct 2018, 9:45 AM
1 hour ago 2,468 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4312495
Hoffenheim midfielder Kerem Demirbay.
Image: Alexander Hassenstein
Hoffenheim midfielder Kerem Demirbay.
Hoffenheim midfielder Kerem Demirbay.
Image: Alexander Hassenstein

HOFFENHEIM MIDFIELDER KEREM Demirbay says he is aware of being scouted by Liverpool.

Demirbay missed the first four Bundesliga games of the season due to torn ankle ligaments but he has since played seven games in all competitions.

He has provided one assist in the Bundesliga, and two in the Champions League — against Manchester City and Lyon — and can play in a variety of midfield roles.

Reports in Germany have suggested that Liverpool watched the twice-capped Germany international against Lyon and Stuttgart, and he has now suggested as much himself.

“Of course, I can handle that,” Demirbay told Sky Sport in Germany when asked about the rumours of the Reds’ interest.

The 25-year-old says he operates best in a deep-lying role, though Liverpool spent big to secure Fabinho from Monaco in the summer, and also have Georginio Wijnaldum and Jordan Henderson who can sit in front of the backline.

Asked about his favourite position, he said: “I feel very, very well (as a) number six. That’s where I can set the pace for my team.”

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will again invest heavily in their team in January, having spent big in the summer.

The likes of goalkeeper Alisson, central midfielders Fabinho and Naby Keita, and winger Xherdan Shaqiri moved to Anfield, with Jurgen Klopp backed to the tune of over £100 million.

The Reds are now second in the Premier League and are one of three unbeaten sides, along with Manchester City and Chelsea. Hoffenheim, meanwhile, are eighth in the Bundesliga.

