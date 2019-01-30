Arsenal secure services of Barcelona midfielder Suarez on loan for the rest of the season

The 25-year-old has made 71 appearances for Barcelona's first team.

BARCELONA MIDFIELDER DENIS Suarez has extended his contract with the La Liga champions, but has agreed to go out on loan with Arsenal in the Premier League for the remainder of this season.

The 25-year-old has increased his deal with the Catalans until June 2021, with today’s deal bringing a temporary end to his second spell with the club.

Suarez initially impressed with Barca B, but was loaned out to Sevilla and Villarreal before enjoying regular first-team football under Luis Enrique at Camp Nou from 2016 onwards.

The Spain international has made 71 appearances over three seasons with Barcelona, winning La Liga last year, as well as two Copa del Reys titles.

He links back up with his former boss Unai Emery in London, with the pair having helped Sevilla secure the Europa League against Ukrainian side Dnipro in 2015.

Arsenal are currently battling to secure a top four finish in the Premier League, with the Gunners currently in fifth place, level on points with rivals Chelsea in the race for a Champions League spot.

