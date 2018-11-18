This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 18 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Sometimes it's hard because luck is against you' - Danish boss sympathises with O'Neill

Åge Hareide’s side host Ireland tomorrow night in Aarhus.

By Paul Dollery Sunday 18 Nov 2018, 4:31 PM
8 minutes ago 211 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4346083

Aage Hareide Denmark manager Åge Hareide speaking this afternoon at his pre-match press conference. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Paul Dollery reports from Aarhus, Denmark

DENMARK MANAGER ÅGE Hareide has expressed sympathy with Ireland boss Martin O’Neill amid the dismal spell his former Norwich City team-mate is experiencing.

Ireland have been in sharp decline since last November’s 5-1 defeat to the Danes ended O’Neill’s hopes of guiding the nation to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The only victory for the Boys in Green in eight attempts this year was a friendly against USA in June. Ireland have also failed to score in their last three games, and are guaranteed to finish at the bottom of Group B4 in the Uefa Nations League regardless of the outcome of tomorrow night’s clash with Denmark in Aarhus.

In contrast, it’s two years since Denmark have lost a competitive fixture over 90 minutes. Hareide’s side reached the knockout stages of the World Cup during the summer, before sealing top spot in this Nations League group thanks to Friday’s 2-1 win in Wales.

As a result of Ireland’s struggles, O’Neill’s position as manager has come under intense scrutiny. Having endured a similarly difficult spell in a previous job, Åge Hareide knows what his counterpart is going through. Hareide resigned as Norway manager in December 2008 following a run of eight games which failed to produce a win.

“In my last year with Norway we had four draws and four defeats. It’s so tight,” Hareide said during this afternoon’s pre-match press conference at Ceres Park in Aarhus, the venue for tomorrow evening’s game (7.45pm Irish time).

“Sometimes you get into a series of bad results and it’s hard to get out. I saw that [Shane] Duffy said the players have to take the responsibility. When you are a coach, you desperately want to change it to get it the right way. 

Denmark v Republic of Ireland - FIFA World Cup - Qualifying Play-off - First Leg - Parken Stadium Martin O'Neill with Åge Hareide after the first leg of the World Cup play-off in November 2017. Source: Tim Goode

“If you have a bad run, you have to think of the days when you had a good run and you have to try to do the things you did when things went the right way. If Wales scored first [against Denmark on Friday], they could have won the group. It’s so tight. They had chances to do it and we know that.

“Every time you get a result, you have to look at how easy it is to turn it all around. It could be the other way. Sometimes football is hard on managers and sometimes it’s hard because luck is against you. I know he [Martin O'Neill] is working very hard to try to change the luck. That’s why we have to be on our toes tomorrow.”

Owing to suspensions to goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and midfielder Thomas Delaney, Hareide will need to make at least two changes to his team to face Ireland. With nothing at stake, the Danis boss is likely to make further adjustments, although he confirmed that talisman Christian Eriksen is in line to start following his recent return from injury.

“You have to use every international game you can to get better and look at our squad. We have a chance of changing players and we will make a few changes,” said Hareide, who will again be without captain Simon Kjaer due to injury.

“It’s also very good for the team because you need to know who’s capable of playing international matches and doing a job if we get suspensions or injuries in the campaign for the European Championship.”

Tomorrow’s game will be the fourth meeting of these teams in 12 months. In addition to Denmark’s trouncing of Ireland in Dublin, the sides played out a couple of goalless draws. 

Hareide said of Ireland: “They’re hard to break down and they’re very, very organised. Their style is difficult to play against. That’s what I expect tomorrow.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    'I just couldn't believe he came out with the ball': O'Mahony try-saver made all the difference
    'I just couldn't believe he came out with the ball': O'Mahony try-saver made all the difference
    Haka response from Ireland a statement that they refused to take a backward step
    Schmidt hails Farrell influence as All Blacks suffer rare try-less night
    FOOTBALL
    Kane's 85th minute winner sees England secure Nations League Finals spot
    Kane's 85th minute winner sees England secure Nations League Finals spot
    Ronaldo still part of national squad insists Portugal boss Santos
    Portugal hold off Italy to reach Nations League semi-finals
    IRELAND
    Hansen to decide on future next month as Ireland hope to hang onto Schmidt
    Hansen to decide on future next month as Ireland hope to hang onto Schmidt
    Michael D Higgins and Shane Ross fly out with congrats for Ireland's win over All Blacks
    Analysis: The Jacob Stockdale try that downed the All Blacks in Dublin
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'I do not deserve the Ballon d'Or. I think there are players who have been better than me'
    'I do not deserve the Ballon d'Or. I think there are players who have been better than me'
    Liverpool star on target as Netherlands stun world champions and relegate Germany
    Valencia claims to have been dropped by Mourinho, not rested

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie