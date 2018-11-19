LIVE: Denmark vs Ireland, Uefa Nations League

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The42′s man on the ground Paul Dollery is down in Aarhus for tonight’s game. “The Uefa Nations League was conceived as a means of replacing futile friendly fixtures with games of genuine consequence,” he wrote this week.  

“Yet when Ireland conclude their inaugural campaign against Denmark tomorrow evening in Aarhus nothing will be at stake for either team.”

This game is a weird one alright. There is absoutely nothing up for grabs, with promotion and relegation already secured, but you do get the sense that a heavy defeat for Martin O’Neill’s men tonight could have a big impact in the near future.

Martin O'Neill speaks with Roy Keane and Steve Guppy Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

There is much discontent amongst supporters with O’Neill’s recent tenure, and with crucial Euro 2020 qualifiers to come next year, ending this most disheartening campaign on a high will be important feeding into the next qualification cycle.

That 5-1 loss against Denmark in a World Cup play-off left a bad taste in the mouth which continued into 2018, and O’Neill will be adamant not to allow the exact same outcome to happen again here tonight.

Half an hour to go before kick-off!

Some pre-game reading material ahead of kick-off:

There is not a whole lot of optimism from any angle you look at this game, but that said, when Ireland were on their knees a couple of months ago they did pull out a respectable performance away to Poland to earn a 1-1 draw. Denmark have already secured promotion and therefore have nothing riding on tonight’s game.

There is scope to pull out a shock win, but how do we see tonight’s game unfolding? Let us know below!


Poll Results:





It’s an interesting line-up from Martin O’Neill tonight.

There are five changes from the side which drew 0-0 against Northern Ireland four days ago, with Kevin Long, Richard Keogh, Enda Stevens, Cyrus Christie and Aiden O’Brien all entering the fray.

Just like last month’s stalemate at home to Denmark, Christie will slot into a midfield role in a 3-5-2 formation with Callum O’Dowda and Aiden O’Brien up top together.

So, today’s teams will line out as:

IRELAND: Darren Randolph; Richard Keogh, Shane Duffy, Kevin Long; Seamus Coleman (captain), Jeff Hendrick, Cyrus Christie, Robbie Brady, Enda Stevens; Callum O’Dowda; Aiden O’Brien.

Subs: Colin Doyle, Caoimhín Kelleher, Darragh Lenihan, Jimmy Dunne, David Meyler, Shaun Williams, Harry Arter, Conor Hourihane, Ronan Curtis, Callum Robinson, Scott Hogan, Michael Obafemi.

DENMARK: Frederik Rønnow; Peter Ankersen, Mathias Jørgensen, Andreas Bjelland, Jonas Knudsen; Lasse Schöne, Pierre Emile Højbjerg; Yussuf Poulsen, Christian Eriksen (captain), Martin Braithwaite; Nicolai Jørgensen.

Subs: David Jensen, Jesper Hansen, Jannik Vestergaard, Andreas Christensen, Christian Gytkjaer, Christian Nørgaard, Kasper Dolberg, Henrik Dalsgaard, Jens Stryger Larsen, Lukas Lerager, Andreas Cornelius, Pione Sisto.

Let’s get started with the team news…

Earlier today it was confirmed that an Irish supporter named David Clerkin had died in Copenhagen, having travelled to Denmark to watch tonight’s game.

Police in the Danish capital said they received reports of ‘a lifeless man in the water’ just before 10.30am yesterday morning at the harbour in the Havnegade area of the city.

Divers from the Copenhagen Fire Department attended the scene and he was removed from the water. Mr Clerkin was then taken to hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival. A police spokesperson told TheJournal.ie that there is no suspicion of foul play. 

An Ireland season ticket holder and a passionate Drogheda United supporter, Mr Clerkin’s tragic passing has thrust the Irish football community into mourning today.

Black armbands will be worn by Martin O’Neill’s players during tonight’s game and a minute’s silence will also be held as a mark of respect for the 30-year-old.

“Drogheda United would like to express its deepest sympathies and condolences to the family and friends of David Clerkin who passed away yesterday in Copenhagen. A dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis,” the League of Ireland club wrote on Twitter.

Minister for Transport Shane Ross said: “It is terribly sad news to hear of the tragic death of an Irish football supporter in Copenhagen this weekend. My thoughts are with the man’s family at this dreadful time.

“Ireland’s football fans have always represented the country so well on their travels and the last thing anyone ever wants to receive is terrible news of something awful like this. It puts sport into perspective.”

Hello! And welcome to our minute-by-minute coverage of tonight’s Uefa Nations League clash between Denmark and Ireland live from Ceres Park in the east coast city of Aarhus.

It’s been a long and gruelling debut Nations League campaign for Ireland and with relegation to the third tier already confirmed, there is very little at stake here tonight amid the cold and wind.

Sadly, there is a growing apathy towards the Irish football team at the moment, with a poor run of results, a non-existent style of play, and frustration with the powers that be all combining to create a deflating malaise.

It can be unfair and unwise to compare the fortunes of different sports, but the contrast between the success of Ireland’s rugby team overcoming the All Blacks over the weekend  and their football counterparts — without a win in nine games — is clear for all to see.

Martin O'Neill Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The atmosphere inside the Aviva Stadium for last week’s 0-0 stalemate against Northern Ireland and that of Joe Schmidt’s side’s win against New Zealand could not be more pronounced.

Tonight Martin O’Neill’s men will try and end this Nations League campaign on a positive note following a year of difficult results and lack of goals.

But with relegation already confirmed and that aforementioned frustration surrounding so many facets of his side ongoing, there doesn’t appear to be a whole lot of optimism ahead of this final duel against a Denmark side who have inflicted so much pain on Ireland in recent times.

It’s going to be a long night ahead, with kick-off coming up at 7.45pm.

