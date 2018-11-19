LIVE: Denmark vs Ireland, Uefa Nations League

9 mins ago

The42′s man on the ground Paul Dollery is down in Aarhus for tonight’s game. “The Uefa Nations League was conceived as a means of replacing futile friendly fixtures with games of genuine consequence,” he wrote this week.

“Yet when Ireland conclude their inaugural campaign against Denmark tomorrow evening in Aarhus nothing will be at stake for either team.”

This game is a weird one alright. There is absoutely nothing up for grabs, with promotion and relegation already secured, but you do get the sense that a heavy defeat for Martin O’Neill’s men tonight could have a big impact in the near future.

There is much discontent amongst supporters with O’Neill’s recent tenure, and with crucial Euro 2020 qualifiers to come next year, ending this most disheartening campaign on a high will be important feeding into the next qualification cycle.

That 5-1 loss against Denmark in a World Cup play-off left a bad taste in the mouth which continued into 2018, and O’Neill will be adamant not to allow the exact same outcome to happen again here tonight.

Half an hour to go before kick-off!