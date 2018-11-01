This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Thursday 1 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kildare's Dennis Hogan becomes mandatory challenger for long sought-after world title

Kilcullen man Hogan will fight for the world title early next year if he wins his December fight with Wales’ Jamie Weetch.

By Gavan Casey Thursday 1 Nov 2018, 8:06 PM
1 hour ago 1,853 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4318325
Image: AAP/PA Images
Image: AAP/PA Images

KILDARE LIGHT-MIDDLEWEIGHT DENNIS Hogan (27-1, 7KOs) is finally closing in on a showdown with feared WBO World champion Jaime Munguia after he was unanimously approved to be named the Mexican’s mandatory challenger on Thursday.

In order to have the position confirmed, the 33-year-old from Kilcullen, who has built his career in Brisbane, Australia, must first beat Perth-based Welshman Jamie Weetch (12-2, 5KOs) at Brisbane’s Convention and Exhibition Centre on 15 December.

Should he have his hand raised in six weeks’ time, Hogan is guaranteed a shot at world honours.

The42 understands Munguia-Hogan would most likely take place in March, either in Brisbane or New York.

BOXING HOGAN NONAKA Dennis Hogan has been upgraded to mandatory challenger status with the WBO, but must win his fight in December to guarantee his shot at the title Source: AAP/PA Images

‘The Hurricane’ has been the WBO’s no.1 contender for the title since August, but was overlooked by Munguia and team when the 22-year-old made his second title defence against American Brandon Cook on the Canelo-GGG II undercard in Las Vegas in September. Tijuana native Munguia (31-0, 26KOs) laid waste to Cook inside three rounds.

With Munguia reportedly set to again snub a defence against Hogan in December, the frustrated Irishman and his team at DDP Promotions picked a fight with Newport-born Weetch — whose wife and manager are both Irish — in a bid to force a mandatory shot at the title by way of having beaten yet another fighter in the WBO’s top 15; Hogan has already seen off three of them en route to his number-one contender slot, winning and defending WBO Oriental and Intercontinental belts to boot.

A fourth win in that WBO mix come December will cement the opportunity Hogan has craved for the bones of a year.

Barring exceptional circumstances, Munguia would have to face the Leinsterman or vacate his world title.

Ireland currently boasts three professional boxing world champions in Ryan Burnett, Katie Taylor and TJ Doheny, the latter of whom is also based Down Under.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

McKenna brothers add Kendrick Lamar to list of fans ahead of Aaron’s ESPN fight next week

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ARSENAL
    North London derby the highlight of League Cup quarter-final ties
    North London derby the highlight of League Cup quarter-final ties
    Limerick-born defender scores and gets sent off as League One outfit fail to topple Arsenal
    'He skipped team meetings before games or refused to run during the final training'
    CHICAGO
    Beirne and Larmour get first starts in exciting Ireland team for Italy clash
    Beirne and Larmour get first starts in exciting Ireland team for Italy clash
    McGrath's scrum-half nod, Larmour's shot at 15 and Ireland's back row ballast
    Carbery set to steer the Ireland ship from 10 after settling in at Munster
    ITALY
    'This isn't about me, this is about the team... it can't be an Ian story'
    'This isn't about me, this is about the team... it can't be an Ian story'
    Ruddock to captain Ireland as Chicago clash offers important opportunities
    'Even if Johnny Sexton isn't here, Ireland are a very good team'
    FOOTBALL
    Police charge man with assaulting assistant referee during ill-tempered Edinburgh derby
    Police charge man with assaulting assistant referee during ill-tempered Edinburgh derby
    History in the making as rivals Boca Juniors and River Plate to meet in Copa Libertadores final
    Wenger to return to football management in 2019 but says going back to England would be 'odd'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie