Kildare's Dennis Hogan becomes mandatory challenger for long sought-after world title

KILDARE LIGHT-MIDDLEWEIGHT DENNIS Hogan (27-1, 7KOs) is finally closing in on a showdown with feared WBO World champion Jaime Munguia after he was unanimously approved to be named the Mexican’s mandatory challenger on Thursday.

In order to have the position confirmed, the 33-year-old from Kilcullen, who has built his career in Brisbane, Australia, must first beat Perth-based Welshman Jamie Weetch (12-2, 5KOs) at Brisbane’s Convention and Exhibition Centre on 15 December.

Should he have his hand raised in six weeks’ time, Hogan is guaranteed a shot at world honours.

The42 understands Munguia-Hogan would most likely take place in March, either in Brisbane or New York.

Dennis Hogan has been upgraded to mandatory challenger status with the WBO, but must win his fight in December to guarantee his shot at the title Source: AAP/PA Images

‘The Hurricane’ has been the WBO’s no.1 contender for the title since August, but was overlooked by Munguia and team when the 22-year-old made his second title defence against American Brandon Cook on the Canelo-GGG II undercard in Las Vegas in September. Tijuana native Munguia (31-0, 26KOs) laid waste to Cook inside three rounds.

With Munguia reportedly set to again snub a defence against Hogan in December, the frustrated Irishman and his team at DDP Promotions picked a fight with Newport-born Weetch — whose wife and manager are both Irish — in a bid to force a mandatory shot at the title by way of having beaten yet another fighter in the WBO’s top 15; Hogan has already seen off three of them en route to his number-one contender slot, winning and defending WBO Oriental and Intercontinental belts to boot.

A fourth win in that WBO mix come December will cement the opportunity Hogan has craved for the bones of a year.

Barring exceptional circumstances, Munguia would have to face the Leinsterman or vacate his world title.

Ireland currently boasts three professional boxing world champions in Ryan Burnett, Katie Taylor and TJ Doheny, the latter of whom is also based Down Under.

